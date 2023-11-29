Is Jason from Winter House still dating RHOP star Gizelle Bryant?

Jason Cameron returned to Winter House for Season 3, where the hot topic of his relationship with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant was brought up.

The Bravo duo first stepped out together in January 2023, and boy, they got tongues wagging.

In February, Gizelle joined Jason at the Season 7 premiere party for Summer House.

Winter House Season 3 was filmed in March 2023, so Jason brought up Gizelle soon after they went public with the relationship.

Since then, Jason filmed with Gizelle for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and they were at BravoCon together.

Let’s take a look at what Jason said about Gizelle on Winter House.

Once the Winter House star arrived in Colorado, Jason gave Kyle Cooke the lowdown on his romance. Kyle wanted to know if Jason was single, to which he replied, “Ish.”

“Well, you know, I think it’s a conversation that’s never been spoken,” Jason shared with his pal.

Later, he put Summer House star Amanda Batula on the spot about a little tiff she allegedly had with Gizelle.

Despite the show being filmed months ago, Jason and Gizelle still haven’t put a label on their relationship, but they are dating.

Winter House star Jason Cameron gushes over Gizelle Bryant from RHOP

Jason’s appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac was brought up when he was speaking with Us Weekly at BravoCon. That led to him gushing over his lady.

“Gizelle is amazing. We’re great. We’re always in a good place. There’s never really anything going wrong,” he expressed.

The Winter House star praised Gizelle as a mother to her three daughters — Angel, Adore, and Grace.

Don’t expect Gizelle to pop up on Winter House just because Jason has been on RHOP. Jason fully admitted that Gizelle thinks Winter House is “disgusting.”

Speaking of Gizelle, she had nothing but good things to say about Jason when chatting with People magazine at BravoCon.

“We’re the same, we’re great. We’re still dating, still having fun. It’s just casual and fun and easy. I’m super happy… He is a breath of fresh air in my life,” she spilled to the outlet.

The one-year mark of Jason Cameron from Winter House and The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant going public with their relationship is almost here. They are in a good space and enjoying time together.

In other Winter House news, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz finally got busy with Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood just in time for him to have to leave the house. Tom may return before the season ends, as the new fling has finally happened. So stay tuned.

Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.