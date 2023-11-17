Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood kisses Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz and Aesha Scott visits on Winter House

Katie Flood and Malia White won’t be the only Below Deck Med alums on Winter House.

The most recent episode of Winter House threw Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber into the mix, too.

Now Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott stops by the house for a wild party.

That’s right – more Below Deck family members are taking on Winter House, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Katie has the hots for Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, but he’s been wishy-washy about her.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thanks to Bravo, Winter House fans get a look at Katie finally making out with Tom and Aesha’s screaming arrival.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood kisses Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz

In the new promo footage, things between Katie and Tom pick up right where they left off, with Tom and Katie making out in the van. Malia White runs around telling everyone that Tom and Katie finally kissed.

Katie makes it crystal clear in her confessional that Tom put the moves on her. A giddy Tom declares in his confessional, “It just happened,” and he liked it.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke takes Tom outside for a chat after he begins to freak out. Kyle encourages Tom to have fun, aka sex, but the name Katie has Tom in his feelings because of his ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

Meanwhile, Katie rehashes the make-out session with her bestie, Malia, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson flirts with Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel. Danielle Olivera isn’t thrilled to see the interaction between Jordan and Alex since you know she had sex with him two nights before.

Later, Danielle tries talking to Alex, but he just wants to party. The house is rocking into a chaotic disaster before Alex finally has a sit-down with Danielle that doesn’t go well.

That’s not all going down on Winter House because Aesha shakes things up with her arrival.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott visits Winter House

In another Winter House preview, Aesha stops by Winter House for a party, with Katie screaming for joy about having another Kiwi in the house. Rhylee hugs Aesha before Katie introduces her friend to Alex and Amanda Batula.

Aesha’s wit comes out immediately with her joking in her confessional, “I step into the house, I breathe in, and suddenly I’m pregnant and drunk.”

The Bravo personality also goes into chief stew mode, wanting to clean the very disgusting kitchen after Katie has her meet the rest of her housemates. Below Deck Med fans know Katie and Aesha both dated Jack Stirrup, so both of them bring that up.

There’s no question that Aesha will bring some humor and shenanigans to Winter House. Be sure to tune in to see just how she impacts the group.

To watch the full preview of Aesha joining Winter House, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.