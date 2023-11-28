Is Katie Flood returning to Below Deck Med after Winter House stint?

Is Katie Flood returning to Below Deck Med after her Winter House Season 3 stint? That’s a question some fans are asking after a recent tease on the hit-yachting show.

Katie was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med, appearing on Season 6 in the chief stew role.

Since then, she and her bestie, Malia White, have been working together, traveling the world, and recently starring in Winter House.

However, as they have been promoting the new show, Katie and Malia are getting a lot of questions about a possible Below Deck Med return.

That’s not all either because Below Deck Med Season 8 dropped a bomb with fans questioning if Katie will appear soon.

Let’s see what that is and what Katie said about returning to her reality TV roots.

On Monday, the Below Deck Med rumor mill ran wild after the mid-season trailer revealed that Luka Brunton and Katie Flood know each other. In the clip, Luka gets a text from Katie that she happens to be in Portofino.

Captain Sandy Yawn eggs him on about Katie, even referring to her as his girlfriend. This, of course, doesn’t go over well with Jessika Asai, who is currently in a boatmance with the hunky bosun.

The trailer doesn’t reveal if Katie will pay Luka and Captain Sandy a visit, but all signs point to her appearing. After all, the drama it will cause between Jessika and Luka is priceless.

While promoting Winter House, Katie discussed whether she would like to do another Below Deck Med stint.

Speaking with Decider in a joint interview with Malia because they do everything together these days, Katie addressed coming back to Below Deck Med.

“Yeah, I think I would always go back to Med, and I think I’ll do Down Under. I don’t see myself ever doing like the Carribean, um one, the OG,” she expressed.

Katie also feels like Below Deck Med needs the power duo of her and Malia back on the show together. Malia isn’t a bosun anymore, so the show would have to make room for her new rank.

Luka Brunton isn’t the only one who has Katie Flood’s attention.

Katie has her sights set on Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz on Winter House. They finally had a good make-out session, but his ex-wife Katie Maloney keeps killing Tom’s vibe for a fling, making things mess for showmance.

Would you want Katie back on Below Deck Med even if Malia White returns, too?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.