Is Jackson Duggar courting? Here’s what we know

The pool of available Duggars may have gotten a bit smaller.

After two Duggar weddings this year, another courtship could be expected.

Jason and Jana Duggar married off within months of each other and left three adult Duggars on the market (there are still three underage Duggar daughters living at the big house, too).

Jackson Duggar is part of the “Lost Boys” and has remained mostly silent regarding dating.

The Counting On brother spends plenty of time with his big brothers, Jason and James, but he may soon be ready to join the ranks of married men.

Earlier this month, Jackson joined Instagram.

Jackson Duggar joins Instagram

Typically, joining social media comes with an announcement when it involves the Duggar family.

However, there are different rules for the younger siblings, especially the boys.

Jackson Duggar joined the social media platform earlier this month and added a single photo of himself at what appears to be a rodeo.

There was no caption for the photo, and his joining the platform wasn’t announced by his siblings or anything. He joined Instagram and posted a picture.

Could Jackson Duggar be courting?

There has been no mention of courtship for Jackson yet. However, joining the social media platform could mean he is involved with someone special.

When the Duggars were still part of mainstream reality TV, their social media presence often signaled a big announcement was coming. Many of the men share accounts with their wives, which Jackson could be gearing up for.

We suspect he may be in the market to take the next step in life, and because Jason Duggar found his match on social media, Jackson may be testing the waters.

He wasn’t featured much on Counting On as he was part of the younger crowd or the “lost” Duggar siblings.

Jackson spent much time with Tyler Hutchins, the boy the Duggars took in after Michelle Duggar’s niece couldn’t care for him. The two were inseparable, often appearing in scenes and confessionals together.

With the holiday season coming up, we will keep our eyes peeled for more information about why Jackson joined Instagram and whether he is in a courtship with someone special.

Perhaps he met one of Maddie Grace Jones’ friends when she married Jason in October. Jackson was a groomsman for his big brother, so it’s possible he found someone he was interested in there.

Whether he is or isn’t courting, though, he has opened a line of communication for followers on social media.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.