Is GG from Shahs of Sunset pregnant?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Golnesa (GG) Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset is pregnant with her first child. In the current season, several of her confessionals have included talk about getting pregnant and getting ready for the adventure ahead.

Last Shahs of Sunset reunion, GG revealed that she would be getting pregnant within the coming months. Currently, she is expecting her first child after a successful round of IVF.

GG’s journey to pregnancy

There has been a lot of talk about Golnesa (GG) Gharachedaghi getting pregnant this season on Shahs of Sunset. The notion was revealed during the last Shahs’ reunion, and currently, GG is pregnant with her first child.

Leading up to her IVF cycle, GG was talking about her journey with her Shahs of Sunset friends. The most recent episode was shot a week before the big event, and she discussed quitting marijuana and being ready to have a baby.

Her IVF happened back in August, and it was a successful transfer. GG used sperm donation and her egg as she plans to raise the baby on her own.

When is GG from Shahs of Sunset due?

Last year, Golnesa (GG) Gharachedaghi announced she was expecting her first child. She talked a little bit about the process and what she is experiencing.

GG was not sick all the time, and after making it to the second trimester without incident, things were real for the Shahs of Sunset star.

Right now, GG is roughly 30 weeks pregnant. The Shahs of Sunset star has made it to the third trimester, and in a few weeks, she will be welcoming her child into the world.

GG’s official due date is May 16, 2020.

On Instagram, GG has been documenting her pregnancy journey. She has talked a lot about it on Shahs of Sunset, and it will be a big part of the current season.

Next week, GG will show viewers the first picture of her ultrasound following the embryo transfer.

At the end of last year, GG shared a photo of the baby’s 3D ultrasound. She had followers guess whether she will be welcoming a girl or boy, but she has not officially announced the gender.

Shahs of Sunset viewers believe that will happen at the reunion if it is taped before she delivers or when she makes the birth announcement.

This is going to be an exciting year for Golnesa (GG) Gharachedaghi. She is currently rewatching her pregnancy journey as it airs on Shahs of Sunset while also awaiting the next few weeks as they draw her closer to her due date.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.