Is Garcelle Beauvais returning for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12?

Garcelle Beauvais talks RHOBH return. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais has only been a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons, but viewers love the fresh outlook she brings to the table.

Season 11 was hard for her, but Garcelle revealed that it would be ahead of the season airing earlier this year. She has opened up about feeling like an outsider among the ladies.

Her closest ally on the show is Sutton Stacke, and the two women were definitely on the receiving end of some of the Erika Jayne wrath.

After filming a four-part RHOBH reunion, will Garcelle return for another go-round with the ladies?

Will Season 12 of RHOBH feature Garcelle Beauvais?

Now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 is completely wrapped, buzz about Season 12 is making its way around social media. The ladies are given time off before being thrown into filming again, and contracts should be going out soon.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle Beauvais revealed she is “on the fence” about another season of RHOBH. After seeing how this season played out, it is understandable that she would be unsure. Historically, a housewife’s sophomore season is the worst, so Garcelle should have a significantly easier time getting through the show now that she has passed that point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Something at the reunion may have influenced her to have doubts. The ladies filmed long that day, and the material was enough for four hour-long reunion episodes. That’s quite a bit of information and drama to handle.

RHOBH fans are here for Garcelle Beauvais and her shade

The last few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have featured Garcelle Beauvais holding her own with the ladies. She kept her calm when Erika Jayne went after her, and on the most recent episode, she threw major shade with her never have I ever question.

Twitter lit up with praise for Garcelle. There were so many comments, and it was clear that she has a place on the show.

One commenter even called her “legendary.”

Garcelle opening up a good ol' game of Never Have I Ever with "never have I ever stolen something" while raising an eyebrow at Erika is LEGENDARY BEHAVIOR! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/adEaxkkCms — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 30, 2021

Another fan-favorite Bravo account captioned an accurate depiction of Garcelle as they talked about snow in Los Angeles.

“Snow in LA??”



Garcelle reacting to Erika’s story is all of us and I’m screaming #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wlvS2ZTNCz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 30, 2021

Whether Garcelle Beauvais will choose to return to RHOBH remains to be seen. She is just beginning to get her footing in with the ladies, and after this season of shade and major viewer approval, not having her around would likely be a huge loss for the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.