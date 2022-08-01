Is former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee moving on to Siesta Key?

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee enjoys a night out in Siesta Key. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has moved on from the franchise, but it’s possible she could have an interest in a new reality series.

She and her husband, Josh McKee, recently moved to Florida from Oklahoma after hitting a rough patch.

They tried their best to make things work and start a new life with their children, Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5.

Mackenzie and Josh broke up and got back together many times over the years and had particular difficulty after Mackenzie’s mom passed away in 2019.

Shortly after, news spread that Josh had cheated on her with her cousin, but despite the turmoil, they gave it one last try.

Mackenzie has not only revealed that she’s currently single, but she may be setting her sights on a new reality show.

Will Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee appear on Siesta Key next?

While Mackenzie may be done with the Teen Mom franchise, she may not have shut the door on reality TV for good.

She recently shared a tweet that made it seem as though she may have some interest in another MTV show.

She shared that she was single and ready to hit the town in a new city.

Mackenzie wrote, “Single Mac dressing up as Brittney Spears and hitting the club tonight on siesta key, watch out. She’s different!”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

While it’s unclear if Mackenzie is interested in joining the Siesta Key cast, she seemed excited about having a night out in the area.

Siesta Key cast is currently in Miami

Even if Mackenzie was hoping to join Siesta Key for an experience with a different reality show, she wouldn’t find the cast in the area now.

The cast is currently filming the new season in Miami, Florida. They all moved there for the summer, hoping to seek new opportunities.

Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes were the first to move to the area, followed by Juliette Porter, Brandon Gomes, Chloe Long, and Amanda Miller.

Fans were unsure if Kelsey Owens or Madisson Hausburg would film the new season in Miami, but they recently showed up in town and had been filming with their friends.

However, not all of the former cast made the move as Garrett Miller and his fiancee Kenna Quesenberry announced their departure from the series. They were joined by Brandon’s ex-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo.

MTV has yet to reveal a release date for the new season.

Siesta Key and Teen Mom OG are currently on hiatus on MTV.