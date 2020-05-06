Is David’s hair real on Before the 90 Days or is it a wig? 90 Day Fiance fans can’t decide

David Murphey is currently sharing his controversial story on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. He went to Ukraine to meet Lana, a woman he’s been speaking to for seven years.

But after his fourth trip to meet her in Ukraine, David appeared to be ready to give up. She never showed up.

The more clues he got, the more fans thought she was a catfish.

And the more David wanted to pursue Lana through private investigators, the more the online conversation turned to his hair.

As it turns out, his thick black hair has people talking and people are split on whether it’s real or a wig.

David Murphey’s hair is more interesting than Lana

At this point, David’s hair is more interesting than learning whether Lana is real. Fans are already convinced that she doesn’t exist, and someone is scamming him into spending money.

On Twitter, fans believe that his hair is everything but real. Fans’ guesses include a toupee and a wig.

Do you think David’s hair is a toupee? We’re debating it over here #90dayfiance — Clara (@thatclarafied) May 4, 2020

In fact, some fans revealed that they were debating whether his hair was real or not.

Others compared his hair to his understanding of the whole Lana situation, revealing that he couldn’t see the truth about Lana because his fake hairpiece is too tight.

I think what the problem is with David not understanding that he was scammed is because that hair piece is too tight! #90dayfiance — Bella (@bells_beesweet) May 4, 2020

David Lana is fake just like your hair #90DayFiance — terricribbs2 (@terricribbs2) May 4, 2020

While David has been very open about his relationship with Lana, including the fact that he’s spending upwards of $2,000 a month to talk to her, fans want him to be honest about his hair.

They want more answers about how he is 60 years old and doesn’t have a single grey hair.

David needs to tell us if that is a hair piece. Then he needs to realize that he has been scammed! Good God – even an idiot could see that! — Roberta F. Simpson (@rfs7) May 4, 2020

Even the hair volume doesn’t make sense for some fans, as he’s an older man. Again, fans guessed that only a wig could give him that volume and color.

But back to David and his hair that I am still convinced is a wig. He can't believe this latest trip to Ukraine ended like this. In the exact same way it ended before. Okay. Great. I'm sticking with my theory that "Lana" and "Williams" are the same catfish.#90dayfiance — Jasmine Davila (@jasmined) April 27, 2020

#90dayfiancepillowtalk is David wearing a wig? He looks very old to still have that much thick hair #90DayFiance. — Genn VC (@gennpooh) March 23, 2020

David Murphey’s storyline may end like Caesar Mack’s story from Season 3

David’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is oddly similar to a story fans have seen before.

On Season 3, Caesar Mack revealed he was dating a woman named Maria from Ukraine. They were set to meet up in Mexico, but she never showed up.

The two never came face to face during filming. In fact, it wasn’t until the Tell All special that producers finally managed to get her on-screen to confront Caesar about their relationship.

Fans suspect that something similar could happen with David.

But Caesar did get to meet Maria — or so he claims. He told fans during 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined that he went to Ukraine and surprised Maria.

Despite being angry with his surprise visit, Caesar claims they had a good time together.

Conveniently, all of the pictures of them together were deleted.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.