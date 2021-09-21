Is Darcey’s daughter down a slippery slope by trying to make herself look and feel better through pageants?

Aniko made a troubling statement as to why she is getting into pageants. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey’s 16-year-old daughter Aniko will be competing for the title of Miss Connecticut Teen USA, and her grandpa has supported her by paying for a pageant coach on Darcey & Stacey.

The concerning part about Aniko’s quest to be good in a beauty pageant comes as her mother is in Turkey getting many different plastic surgeries.

Aniko made the connection between her own beauty quest and that of her mothers’, which could be seen as a dangerous comparison.

Aniko Bollok is trying to make herself look and feel better through pageants

Aniko described her interest in pageantry as being a “way of bringing out your most confident self.”

Aniko then expressed why she is doing the beauty pageant.

She said, “My mom is getting her plastic surgery to feel confident, and I feel like I’m in the pageant to help boost my confidence.”

The problematic part is that she hinted about insecurities, which is what her mother fixes with plastic surgeries. If Aniko is using beauty pageants to boost her self-esteem, her mother’s influence of using plastic surgery to do the same thing could eventually rub off on Aniko.

The beauty pageant industry is known to be tough on women’s self-esteem, and with a mom that that doesn’t feel confident in her own body, Aniko may become impacted by her cosmetic habits.

Aniko’s pageant coach was being hard on her. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has been widely criticised for being a bad parent

Darcey has been scolded since the beginning about being a bad parent. She chooses men over kids every time she has a choice, she has introduced them to her toxic relationships, and she passes taking care of them off on her dad the majority of the time.

Critics point out these reasons online and they may be why she is a villain to many 90 Day Fiance viewers. Critics think her extreme usage of plastic surgery to make herself feel better will have a detrimental effect on her children.

Darcey claims that she loves her daughters more than anything and that they are her priority but she does not act like that’s the case and viewers often call her out for her contradictions.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.