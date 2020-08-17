Is Cassie Randolph dating aspiring musician? Bachelor fans believe she’s deleting revealing posts

Cassie Randolph has proven that she has tremendous respect for her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

He fought for her on The Bachelor, doing everything possible to make sure that she stuck around, even if it meant that they were not getting engaged.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the two stayed with her parents in quarantine to ensure he got better.

Then, suddenly, they announced that they were splitting up. It didn’t take long for rumors to surface that they were not happy and that the split was a bitter one.

However, they have both spoken out about their split, saying that they are great friends. And now, it seems Cassie may have moved on with someone new.

Cassie Randolph is being linked to a new man

According to an Instagram post shared by @bachelorteadaily, Cassie may be dating an aspiring musician. The post is a screengrab of a Reddit post that details how Cassie and her supposed new man have been hanging out.

The Instagram account questions who the man is and no name is given. The Reddit post explains that Cassie and the mystery man were spotted together. Fans surmised that Cassie could be hanging out with him and her family together, pointing to the fact that she’s been deleting posts as evidence that she’s trying to stay under the radar.

The Reddit user guessed that they could have been on a date together at some point.

The Instagram account @bachelorteadaily started doing some digging to see if the man could be identified.

“I found the guy that Cassie is supposedly talking to,” the account claimed. “I do believe it with all the evidence but can I just say damn girl, he’s fine asf.”

The account didn’t reveal who the guy was, but the account owner came to her defense, saying that fans should not jump on her for moving on since Colton was spotted with Lucy Hale just weeks after their split.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood remain friends after the split

Last week, Colton’s interview with Reality Steve was released. In it, he claimed that he and Cassie have remained close friends. He shared that they talked the day of her interview with Chris Harrison for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Colton then went in on Chris, saying that he felt Chris was attacking Cassie and trying to blame their split on quarantine. He later added that he believed Chris should stop digging for answers that he isn’t getting and used words like “abuse” to describe Chris’ treatment of Cassie during the interview.

Colton and Cassie were spotted together after Colton was seen running with actress Lucy Hale. Even though Colton claims he’s currently single, some fans suspect that he’s actually dating Lucy.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.