Is Big Ed getting married? 90 Day Fiance star claims he’s received 37 proposals since Rose dumped him

Big Ed is considered a breakout 90 Day Fiance star after his role on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, and while there are plenty of viewers who aren’t fans, it turns out that many others like him.

Ed Brown is known to embellish a bit, like when he claimed to be the most authentic cast member in the history of 90 Day Fiance.

Now he’s making another huge claim after being dumped on national TV by Rosemarie Vega.

It seems that Big Ed has no shortage of suitors and may not be on the market for long.

Big Ed makes another bold claim

It’s no secret that Big Ed has a huge following after appearing on Before the 90 Days. Some fans criticized him for how he treated Rose during his trip to the Philippines. But, that hasn’t seemed to stop many women from fawning over him.

Now, the breakout 90 Day Fiance star is claiming that he’s receiving marriage proposals from all over the place — and not just a few. Big Ed claims he received 37 proposals so far.

It’s not clear if he’s actually counting or just throwing a number out there.

The claim came from Big Ed on Instagram in a 33-minute live video that has been saved on the 90 Day Fiance star’s main feed.

And now, that might be 38 proposals because someone left a message in the comments that said, “Ed plz marry me 😳💍”

Big Ed is not without controversy

Even though Big Ed is very popular and has a growing fanbase, he’s not without quite a bit of controversy.

There are quite a few Before the 90 Days viewers who have called Big Ed out for the way he treated Rose during his trip to the Philippines the first time.

One of the biggest points of contention between Big Ed and Rose was that she wants more children. He is not interested in fathering any more kids and is not willing to budge either.

From his insistence that Rose shave her legs to his “gifts” of a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouth wash, many fans voiced concern about how insensitive and selfish he’s been.

Even Rose said as much when she finally had enough of the way he treated her and told Ed to kick rocks.

Another woman has accused Big Ed of sexual harassment and more

There’s also the issue of the woman accusing Ed of sexual assault on TikTok. The woman who goes by the username Lordakeet has been sharing more and more about her claims against Big Ed.

She said the two worked together, and he groomed her for months before something happened between them that landed her in the hospital.

Lordakeet says this all happened about four years ago, and she can’t say much due to an NDA she signed.

She did speak up in an interview with Daily Soap Dish that can be seen here. So far, Ed hasn’t addressed the claims against him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.