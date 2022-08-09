Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 filming now?

Captain Glenn and Parsifal III have been spotted in Italy. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s that time of year again when Below Deck Sailing Yacht begins to film a new season, and fans are wondering if Season 4 is in production.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 only ended in June after a turbulent and drama-filled season full of demanding guests and crew chaos.

However, the Parsifal III crew is already missed by fans, especially Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher.

Those four helped turn the show from the snooze fest it was during Season 1 to the crazy, entertaining show it turned into during Seasons 2 and 3.

Two seasons of the core four have fans concerned that a third one may not be in the cards, changing the dynamic.

Thanks to Captain Glenn, speculation has mounted that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is filming and will wrap up soon.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 filming?

Last week Captain Glenn shared a selfie aboard Parsifal III with a gorgeous sunset as the backdrop.

“Somewhere in the Western Med North of Sicily,” he captioned the post.

Days later, the captain shared a post of him with the luxury sailing yacht in the background at night. The location was tagged as Palermo, Italy.

“Parsifal 3 looking her best. One more week and I’m a free man,” was the caption.

It was Captain Glenn’s last statement that has fans wondering if the show is filming. In the past, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has filmed from the beginning of July to mid-August.

The timetable shifted slightly for Season 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was back on track for Season 3. Should Bravo keep the same schedule, that would mean Season 4 is filming now.

BravoCon is in October, and Captain Glenn will be at the event, as is Captain Sandy Yawn. Since Below Deck Mediterranean tends to film after Below Deck Sailing Yacht, both would need to be wrapped by mid-October.

Six weeks of filming for each show would mean that if Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 isn’t filming, it should be starting soon.

Here’s why Below Deck Sailing Yacht may not have started Season 4 filming

There are two very good reasons why filming may not have begun for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just yet. Daisy and Colin have both been visiting their families at the moment.

Colin recently revealed he’s back in New Zealand, meeting his nephew for the first time. Daisy has been hanging with her sister in Dublin too.

It’s hard to imagine the show not having Daisy or Colin. Even if Colin opted out, which he may have because of his own sailing journey, Daisy has become the fan favorite chief stew of the Below Deck franchise. She wants to return, and fans want her to also.

Gary King shared a selfie of him in a speedo on Parsifal 3, but he works on the sailing yacht outside the show, so that doesn’t mean anything.

So there’s no definitive answer on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 filming just yet.

Stay tuned, though, because details should be emerging soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Season 1-3 is streaming on Peacock.