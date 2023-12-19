Is Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton single? Below Deck Down Under alum weighs in

Below Deck Med hunk Luka Brunton has opened up about whether he’s single and ready to mingle or off the market.

Luka has been in demand since he joined the Below Deck Med, catching the eye of both Natalya Scudder and Jessika Asai.

Since Natalya left the yacht, Luka and Jessika have been hooking up pretty much every crew night out.

However, as the Below Deck Med mid-season trailer teased, Luka’s playboy ways come out soon, with the return of Natalya and his friendship with Katie Flood causing some problems.

Ahead of the final few episodes, Luka has spoken out to set the record straight on his personal life.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Luka and Jessika are not together, especially after his confessional on the most recent episode but is he dating anyone else?

Is Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton single?

Luka recently stopped by the Above Deck podcast, where he opened up about his newfound reality TV fame thanks to Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under.

The fact that Luka has become so popular with the ladies was brought up quickly, leading him to be asked about his current relationship status.

“I am currently off the market, yes,” he replied.

For some reason, there has been speculation regarding whether Luka got married since filming the two Below Deck shows, and he happily answered that, too.

“No, I have had this question a lot, and no, I am not married. I don’t have any kids. I am just with my girlfriend,” Luka laughed.

Who is Luka Brunton from Below Deck Med dating?

The hunky bosun isn’t dating anyone from the Below Deck family, despite the Katie Flood tease coming up on Season 8 of Below Deck Med.

Although Luka didn’t open up about the lady in his life, it seems he has been dating a woman named Lorena for a while. A deep dive into her social media reveals her sharing a couple of photos of them together in Italy from October 2021.

It seems they dated then split while Luka was filming the yachting franchises because he didn’t pop back up on her IG feed until a few months ago.

Like Luka, Loren lives in Bali, where she works as a model. The two of them have even done some modeling together before.

While he may not be single anymore, Luka Brunton was single on Below Deck Med Season 8, and trouble looms for him.

As Monsters and Critics previously revealed, the show will be on a break for a couple of weeks, so fans will have to wait to see just how Katie Flood impacts the show.

Captain Sandy Yawn sure seems all about hooking them up, but there’s no confirmation the former chief stew makes an appearance.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.