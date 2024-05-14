Is Ariana Madix Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

With Vanderpump Rules on pause, it seems the show is bracing for a reset in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Ariana Madix was last seen on the Bravo hit storming out of a party after being approached by her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

In the aftermath, the reality TV star removed the series from her Instagram bio, fueling concerns that she’s already decided to walk away from the show that made her a household name.

The 38-year-old’s career is on the rise after coming off a record-breaking run as Roxie Hart.

She’s also appeared on Dancing With the Stars over the last year, much to Scheana Shay’s dismay.

Her profile will rise more next month when she debuts as the host of Love Island Season 6 on Peacock.

Ariana Madix doesn’t need Vanderpump Rules

With brand deals and other opportunities, it’s starting to feel like she no longer needs Vanderpump Rules and is ready to see what’s out there without being forced to film with people she doesn’t like.

The Vanderpump Rules finale had a series finale-like vibe because producers paid homage to the show’s earlier years by showing the cast over the years.

Madix has yet to react to cast members like Lala Kent, Shay, Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz, who complained about her refusal to speak to the man who cheated on her.

The cast didn’t watch that scene before the reunion, and Andy Cohen and the producers were hoping to drum up some interest by making them watch it together to get their unfiltered reaction.

That could have been when Madix realized the show was no longer for her and started distancing herself from all things Vanderpump Rules-related.

Why did Ariana Madix remove Vanderpump Rules from her Instagram bio?

At this point, the show needs Madix more than she needs it, which could explain why she has removed Vanderpump Rules from her Instagram bio.

Given her rise in stardom overnight, Madix is probably getting plenty of offers, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that she could get a spinoff of her own to chart what she does next.

It’s also possible she just updated her Instagram bio to get all eyes on Love Island.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion will be interesting to see how Madix views her cast mates after the fourth-wall-breaking scene.

From a storytelling standpoint, Vanderpump Rules needs some new cast members, so it seems inevitable some of the longer-running cast members could walk away.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 currently airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock.