Hyatt Regency Tamaya: Here’s where The Bachelorette was filmed in 2021

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya located in New Mexico provided a romantic backdrop for Katie Thurston’s journey to find love. Pic credit: ABC

New Bachelorette Katie Thurston welcomed her prospective suitors to one of the most stunning resorts ever used in the show’s history, The Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico.

The luxury resort, nestled on 550 acres of the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River, was the perfect place for the star of the series to start off her journey for love with 30 men.

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya was chosen by the producers of The Bachelorette for its glorious location and relaxed vibe.

In a statement, Claudia Wattenberg, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, said the resort was “honored” to serve as the locale for Katie’s journey to find love.

“We are honored to serve as the backdrop for Katie Thurston’s journey … on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ and represent the beautiful state of New Mexico,” Wattenberg said via Yahoo News.

“Hyatt Regency Tamaya provided the romantic destination for Katie to experience the beauty, outdoors, and culture of New Mexico. With our distinctive location, romantic natural scenery, and exhilarating on-site activities, our resort was an organic fit for the show’s contained filming format.”

What can Katie look forward to at the resort?

The location was chosen so Katie’s season could be filmed in a safe “bubble” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The resort has plenty to do to keep its star and her suitors busy throughout filming, located in an area that is steeped in over one thousand years of rich history and culture.

According to the hotel’s official site, area attractions include the stables at Tamaya, where Katie can enjoy an afternoon of horseback riding and a weekly Thursday night rodeo.

Bikes are also available on the property and Jeep tours can take visitors off the beaten path to explore the resort’s stunning landscapes.

Kate upped her romantic game with one or more of her men as they journeyed on a hot air balloon ride, which takes flyers up above the resort and the nearby Sandia Mountains and Rio Grande River Valley.

For sporty dates, fly fishing is available in the Santa Fe, Chama, and Taos areas as well as on the San Juan River and in the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Romance starts in the resort’s luxurious rooms

Katie’s romantic journey will end in one of the resort’s luxurious and romantic rooms. These offer mountain or golf course views. The VIP suite, where Katie likely resided, offers three different balconies, a king bed, fireplace and a jetted tub, perfect for a romantic evening for two indoors.

Katie’s resort journey is the fourth in a line of trips that the show has taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of filming at the Bachelor Mansion, its traditional locale, the series has moved to locations where the cast and crew could feel safe. These included the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs where Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams found love.

Matt James began his Bachelor journey in the mountains of Pennsylvania at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

These different locales add a different dimension to the show and allow fans a different look at the process by allowing their stars and suitors the chance to try different activities and create a more stable setting than the home the show utilized for years, flying its contestants and stars to exotic locales to further the drama.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.