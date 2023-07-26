Hulk Hogan and girlfriend Sky Daily get engaged after one year

WWE star Hulk Hogan is ready to settle down again, as he and his girlfriend of one year have officially become engaged!

The Hulkster, 69, proposed to his 44-year-old girlfriend, Sky Daily, in Tampa, Florida, last week, keeping things mostly under wraps from his fans.

However, he revealed he and Daily were engaged during a recent speech at a wedding as his friend Corin Nemec married Sabrina Nemec.

Daily shared a clip from part of Hogan’s speech at the wedding in which he mentioned their love story.

Hogan admitted he was nervous about proposing to his girlfriend of a year, but he did so on her birthday, and she said “Yes.”

The wrestling legend is now on the way to marrying a third woman during his lifetime, and both will bring several children to the relationship.

During his friend’s wedding last week, Hogan got on the mic to deliver a speech that included him talking about first meeting Daily. His girlfriend shared a clip from the speech on her private Instagram.

The iconic wrestling star wore a black t-shirt, matching bandana, and a necklace, while Daily rocked a white or cream-colored dress.

Hogan spoke about an occasion when he spotted “a blonde” with his friend Franny and asked who she was. From there, Hogan chatted up the blonde, Daily. As he left Daily to go to his car, he said he wasn’t sure where things might go.

However, he revealed that his friend Sabrina came up to his car, startling him as she banged on the window, then told him he needed to call Daily because she’s a “nice girl.”

Hogan joked he was a bit scared by Sabrina coming up to the car like she did and thought about “ghosting” Sky due to that interaction. However, he still decided to go for it.

“Thank God for you,” he said, possibly referring to Sabrina off-camera, adding, “Thank God for Franny, and I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet, that makes her next.”

“Her birthday was last Thursday, and I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say “Yes, brother,'” Hogan told the group, prompting cheers.

Hogan and Daily have dated for one year

While Hulk Hogan didn’t reveal his engagement on his Instagram, he’s shared a few photos and videos of himself with Daily throughout their relationship.

That included the image below as the two enjoyed a day at the beach in late June. He also gushed over his girlfriend in the caption shared several weeks before his proposal.

“Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH,” Hogan said.

Hogan has been married twice before. His first wife was Linda Claridge, whom Hogan was married to from 1983 to 2009. They share two children, 32-year-old son Nick and 35-year-old daughter Brooke Hogan. Viewers watched them grow up on Hogan Knows Best and other reality TV programs.

Hogan’s second wife was Jennifer McDaniel. The couple married in 2010 and divorced in 2021. It wasn’t long until Hogan found love again.

In 2022, Hogan was first seen with his new girlfriend, Sky Daily, backstage at a Bret Michaels concert. While she keeps her social media private, Daily is reportedly a yoga instructor and accountant.

In May 2022, the professional wrestling legend shared a group photo of himself with his kids and Daily wearing an iconic NWO hat as they lounged in the pool.

Daily also has children from a previous marriage. According to The Sun, she’s kept her life mostly private, so the identities of her children are currently unknown.