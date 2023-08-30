America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandal won’t stop making fun of his costar Sofia Vergara’s recent divorce anytime soon.

The comedian has taken a couple of shots at Sofia since her divorce news broke last month.

After seven years of marriage, Sofia and Joe Manganiello called it quits.

Howie gave Sofia a couple of weeks of reprieve before he used her new relationship status as a joke on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sofia had the best reaction, which is one reason Howie isn’t holding back from making fun of her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This week, Howie doubled down on his using Sofia as the butt of his jokes.

Howie Mandel says it’s ‘open season’ on Sofia Vergara single jokes after AGT criticism

Speaking with E! News, Howie acknowledged that America’s Got Talent fans were not happy with him cracking a joke about Sofia’s recent single status.

Howie, though, feels everyone should find a little humor in Sofia’s situation and poke fun at her.

“I think everybody needs to take a shot at Sofía. I got killed for that last week to say she’s on the market, but she is. And it isn’t too soon. Last year was too soon. When Joe is in the house, it’s too soon. Joe is out of the house, it’s open season people!” he shared.

Although Howie remains all in when it comes to cracking jokes about his costar, Howie does have Sofia’s best interest at heart. The funnyman reassured E! News and AGT fans that Sofia’s doing just fine.

“She is doing great. She is a wonderful, beautiful, strong, funny lady,” Howie expressed to the outlet.

Along with standing by his jokes, Howie’s also in the process of playing matchmaker for Sofia.

Howie Mandell wants to set Sofia Vergara after Joe Manganiello split

After Howie cracked his single joke about Sofia, he found himself on the defense, taking on the haters. It was during an interview with Extra TV to stand up for his joke that Howie admitted he wants to set Sofia up with a little help from America.

“If you are watching Extra and you can think of somebody, send it our way, and we will either swipe left or right,” the AGT star spilled.

Not that Howie thinks Sofia needs any help getting a date because, after all, she’s Sofia Vergara. Howie just wants to have a little fun at the expense of his friend.

The comedian called for submissions to find Sofia a match before the end of the America’s Got Talent season. He may have been joking, but Howie certainly seemed serious about this in his interview.

Howie Mandell fully intends to keep poking fun at Sofia Vergara’s newly single status, so AGT fans should be prepared for that as the rest of the season plays out.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.