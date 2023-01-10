How much plastic surgery has Angela Deem had?

Angela Deem has had a notable physical change over the years she’s been on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Angela Deem when she was on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2018.

Since then, the controversial TLC star has become a franchise staple, continuously appearing in shows within the network.

90 Day viewers have watched Angela totally transform physically right before their eyes in that time, which begs the question of how much cosmetic and plastic surgery work she’s actually had done.

With that said, one of Angela’s main storylines in her time on the show came on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? when she underwent bariatric surgery and breast reduction at the same time.

Angela lost around 100 pounds after the procedures but has not stopped being interested in changing her appearance since then.

The 57-year-old is open about the work she has done and also about what she wants done.

What cosmetic procedures has Angela Deem done?

During Season 6 of HEA, after she had her bariatric and breast reduction surgeries, Angela consulted a doctor in California about getting a face and neck lift.

While the doctor said the surgery would benefit her appearance, he said he would not perform the surgery until Angela quit smoking because of all the risks involved. Angela is still a smoker and does not appear to have had the procedure.

Angela showed up to the Tell All for Season 6 of HEA and said she had breast enlargement surgery and went so far as to flash the camera at one point.

Angela’s mouth and teeth transformation was a focus on Seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Diaries, where she went to California once again to consult an oral surgeon. The doctor was astounded by the number of teeth Angela had lost and also remarked that the ones she did have left were severely decayed.

However, the doctor was able to help Angela with a mix of dentures and dental implants and give Angela a brand-new healthy mouth.

On Instagram, Angela also shows off the Botox and lip injections she gets and promotes the medspas she has them done in.

90 Day Fiance viewers have a few more weeks of Angela on Happily Ever After?

The Tell All for Season 7 of HEA is being done in a new format where it has been broken up into four parts spanning four weeks. The cast is followed before, during, and after the Tell All, which is now a two-day ordeal instead of one.

With that said, viewers are two weeks and two parts in, as they were left on a cliffhanger at the end of Part 2 when Angela was about to confront Big Ed Brown about his treatment of Liz Woods.

Angela’s intense personality and opinions will no doubt be highlighted in these last two parts, as will her behavior and antics on stage.

While Angela’s time in the hot seat took place on Parts 1 and 2, she will still be on the stage and address certain things, like her issues with Usman Umar.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.