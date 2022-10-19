Angela Deem shares video painfully getting Botox

Angela Deem got Botox and was filmed while she got it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem recently brought fans along on a Botox appointment she had, and it looked painful for the 56-year-old.

Angela underwent bariatric and breast reduction surgeries on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and since then, she has not been shy about sharing the cosmetic procedures she has done.

In the video, Angela was filmed excitedly walking into her medspa in New York while wearing knee-high brown boots paired with leggings and an oversized cream sweater.

The video then cut to Angela in the procedure chair as the technician wiped her face. Angela let out a pained “Oh” sound as the tech reminded her that she was just cleaning off her face. Angela laughed, coughed, and said, “Okay,” seemingly in relief.

Next, Angela started repeatedly yelling, “Oh God, Oh God, Oh God,” before the video cut to the tech telling Angela to take a deep breath before she started injecting her forehead.

Angela started yelling, “Oh!” and brought up Jesus as her legs moved in the chair while her upper body stood still.

Angela Deem carried on during her Botox appointment

As the injections appeared to be over, Angela laid back in the chair, and the tech said this is how Angela reacts every time.

The video then showed Angela getting injections of Botox into her cheek as her yelling continued loudly and repeatedly.

The tech then said she was proud of Angela and told her she was getting better at receiving the injections.

Angela looked up at the tech and joked by asking, “Who are you?”

The end of the video showed Angela in the doorway of the medspa, and she said that she was looking fresh while promoting the business.

Angela Deem is currently on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are now eight episodes into Season 7 and have watched Angela flirt with a man, who is not her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, via video chat and TikTok duos.

Furthermore, Angela flew to Nigeria to surprise Michael and try to get him to take down his social media page.

She physically attacked him when she saw him and vandalized his car. She also stormed out of a second sit down they had to try and iron out their marriage.

There is plenty more to come this season, so viewers should buckle up for more wild Angela content.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.