How many times has The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley been engaged?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is a single woman.

While she hasn’t announced anything yet, Dale Moss confirmed this week that the two had broken up.

His statement came after days plagued by rumors that there was trouble brewing between the two reality stars.

Despite the age difference, the two clicked on The Bachelorette. But it was clear that Clare wanted more than Dale.

While she was ready for marriage, house hunting and kids, he was a bit more hesitant to rush things.

Now that she’s single, The Bachelorette fans are wondering about her previous relationships and how many times she has been engaged.

Clare was first introduced to Bachelor Nation back in 2014 when she made it to the final two on The Bachelor with Juan Pablo Galavis. However, she broke up with him as he was about to send her home.

She and Juan Pablo never got engaged.

If she has been engaged prior to The Bachelor, she hasn’t shared it with the world. She has previously revealed that she’s very private about her dating life and she doesn’t like to share her past relationships with the world.

In fact, we can’t confirm how many serious relationships she’s been in prior to The Bachelor.

Clare Clare got engaged in 2018 on Bachelor Winter Games

But Clare’s dramatic breakup with Juan Pablo didn’t scare her. She went on Bachelor In Paradise twice and tried to find love on The Bachelor: Winter Games.

Here, she got engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard. The two stayed together for a couple of months before calling it quits.

But there is no bad blood between Benoît and Clare.

He was thrilled for Clare when she was announced as The Bachelorette and even filmed a scene with her. That scene was ultimately cut from the show.

Clare Clare got engaged to Dale Moss in 2020

In 2020, prior to the coronavirus shutdown, ABC announced that Clare would be the next Bachelorette.

As fans recall, she got engaged to Dale Moss after just 12 days.

But within six months, the two ended their engagement.

Dale announced that the two had split up on January 19. Clare has yet to comment on the split.

She continues to keep quiet about her romantic relationships on social media, so fans may not get a statement from her despite her role as The Bachelorette in 2020.

As for her engagements, it appears that Clare Crawley has been engaged twice.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.