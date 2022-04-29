How many crew members have left Below Deck franchise mid-season?

Not everyone is meant to last an entire season in the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 saw stew Gabriela Barragan choose to leave Parsifal III on the most recent episode for her own mental health.

Gabriela has since defended chief stew Daisy Kelliher over rumors of racism on the show. The tension Gabriela endured with Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani made her realize the luxury sailing yacht and show were not the right fit for her.

There have been plenty of people fired in the Below Deck franchise. After Gabriela left fans began to wonder how many crew members have left on their own accord.

Let’s take a look and see if you remember them all.

Below Deck

The OG series has the most crew members who have left mid-season and that’s simply because it’s been on Bravo airwaves the longest. Below Deck Season 10 will premiere later this year amid rumors Heather Chase returns as chief stew and Captain Sandy Yawn steps in for Captain Lee Rosbach mid-way through the season.

Below Deck has had five crew members leave for various reasons with C.J. LeBeau exiting in Season 1. CJ clashed with Captain Lee all season. A swim and drinking with third stew Sam Orme forced the captain to give CJ the choice of a full tip and leaving the yacht or a partial tip and staying. CJ chose the former and left the Honor.

Caroline Bedol made her exit during Below Deck Season 6. The stew’s struggle with health issues and lack of bonding with Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter led to her departure. She left the boat in tears after sharing with Captain Lee that Josiah and Kate blasted music outside her door hoping to have her exit My Seanna immediately.

Below Deck Season 7 deckhand Abbi Murphy was well-liked by the crew and fans. However, her heart wasn’t in it, especially since she was in a long-distance relationship. After Abbi got engaged to her captain boyfriend via text she opted to exit the Valor leading to the return of troublemaker Rhylee Gerber.

Avery Russell made history on Below Deck Season 8 with the shortest stint ever in the franchise. The deckhand had to leave less than 24 hours into the charter season due to a family emergency.

The most recent season of Below Deck saw stew Jessica Albert exit for mental health reasons. Jessica didn’t mesh with chief stew Heather or second stew Fraser Olender and she worried about her grandparents back in Florida. She chose to leave hours before a new charter.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Although Below Deck Mediterranean has been on for six seasons with Season 7 airing this summer, only one person has left the show mid-season. Many people have been fired but only one has left on her own accord.

Below Deck Med Season 5 stew Lara Flumiani left following the first charter of the season. Lara clashed with chief stew Hannah Ferrier, leading the stew to tell Captain Sandy the hostile work environment was not for her. The exit led to Bugsy Drake’s return as a second stew.

Parker McCown was a deckhand on Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The green deckhand didn’t find his footing with the crew, especially first-mate Paget Berry. As issues with Parker continued to arise, Captain Glenn Shephard gave Parker the option of leaving or taking the chance of getting fired. Parker chose to leave and has no regrets about it.

The departure of Gabriela on Below Deck Sailing Yacht makes three crew members for the two Below Deck spin-offs leaving mid-season. Eight total crew members have not lasted all season long in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.