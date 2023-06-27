Hilary Spivey bends over backward to defend Jim Bob Duggar

Hilary Spivey has always been Team Jim Bob Duggar — that should surprise no one.

After all, she hoped Justin Duggar and her daughter, Claire Spivey, would find themselves on the popular TLC series, Counting On.

They were supposed to be, and their wedding was also supposed to be featured on the show, but then, Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021 derailed all of that.

Justin and Claire married in February 2021. Their courtship was announced during the Counting On season finale, which would later be the series finale.

Hilary and the Spivey family are part of the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and have attended several events with the Duggar family over the years.

It was assumed that Hilary was excited to have her daughter marry into the family, and she has been seen commenting on James and Jason Duggar’s posts frequently.

Hilary Spivey goes hard for Jim Bob Duggar

On Father’s Day, James Duggar shared a tribute to his dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

Naturally, the comment section lit up with both praise and criticism.

One comment mentioned that the tribute should be for Jill Duggar, as she was the one who raised him. It was likely because he was part of Jill’s buddy team.

However, Hilary wasn’t here for the Jim Bob disrespect.

She wrote, “oh my goodness I had no idea you were there!! Never saw you on the show! 🤔”

The commenter was quick to respond, writing, “oh I’m sorry. I never seen you either? So you clearly know everything?”

Hilary Spivey had to defend Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

And, of course, Hilary had to boast about knowing the Duggars for “23 years.”

Hilary Spivey brags about knowing the Duggars for 23 years. Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

Another comment asked why Hilary let her daughter Claire marry into the family, knowing what Josh Duggar did.

They wrote, “@hilaryspivey and yet you let your daughter marry into a family that covered up the SA of their daughters and never sought treatment for the trauma that they endured. 🤔 A father who lied on the stand and said he couldn’t recall facts about said time even though he was on Fox News talking about it. Are you serious?”

Hilary quickly revealed that none of that had anything to do with Claire’s marriage.

Hilary defends Claire’s marriage. Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

No matter what the commenters said, Hilary had a retort for every last thing.

Hilary Spivey attended Josh Duggar’s CSAM trial

Not only is she a Jim Bob Duggar defender, but she is also a supporter.

Hilary Spivey and her son attended Josh Duggar’s trial in December 2021. She wasn’t there for the entire thing like Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth, but she did make her presence known.

Justin Duggar also showed up at the courthouse at one point too.

Once the potential of being on Counting On was squashed, Hilary Spivey backed off from being boisterous. It’s unclear whether she just wanted to be famous or was enamored with the Duggars because of their prominent roles in the IBLP.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.