James Duggar praises Jim Bob Duggar, ‘I’m proud to be your child’

James Duggar showed up to praise his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, on Father’s Day.

He is one of the sons who is unmarried and still lives at home with his other siblings.

The Counting On star has remained pretty straight-laced regarding his family. However, he kept in contact with his big sister, Jill Duggar, despite the tension between her and his parents.

That may have all changed, though. Jill participated in the Shiny Happy People docuseries, and it wasn’t something James agreed with.

He took a jab at his sister in his tribute to Jim Bob.

James wrote, in part, “Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world!”

James Duggar shares several photos alongside Jim Bob Duggar

James Duggar included several images in his post to Jim Bob Duggar in honor of Father’s Day.

He shared, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter. Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we’ve made together. I am grateful to call you my dad, and I’m proud to be your child.”

Interestingly enough, James was one of the only siblings who showed up consistently for Jill Duggar and her little family. He seems to have taken his parents’ side regarding Jill’s participation in the Prime Video docuseries.

James attended Derick Dillard’s law school graduation and occasionally spent time with his nephews. He was part of Jill’s buddy team, and she was like his mother while growing up. Their relationship was more than just brother and sister; she was his caretaker for much of his younger years.

Followers call out James Duggar for praising Jim Bob Duggar

The comment section of James Duggar’s post quickly filled up with upset followers.

Many were disgusted to read his praise after learning how far Jim Bob Duggar went to protect Josh Duggar and not his daughters when he molested them in the early 2000s.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets revealed much about what happened with Josh and his sisters and how far Jim Bob went. Jill spoke about the Megyn Kelly interview and how she felt forced to do it.

They also called him out for supporting the man who exploited his children to earn millions while the kids went unpaid and shared every part of their lives.

Followers called out James Duggar for his praise of Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

None of the other Duggar siblings have acknowledged Jim Bob Duggar as of writing this, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they don’t because of the number of headlines the family has made since the docuseries aired.

Jim Bob and Michelle clarified they won’t be watching and disagreed with Jill’s participation.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.