Here’s why Tiffany Franco looks ‘a little crazy’ after latest beauty treatment

Tiffany Franco was left looking “a little crazy” after a recent beauty treatment, but in a few days, she’ll look better than ever.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a video on social media after getting a VI Peel, and her skin looked orange after the treatment was complete.

Tiffany had shared the week prior that she had booked the non-invasive chemical peel, ideal for treating a range of skin issues such as scarring, sun damage, and hyperpigmentation, to name a few.

Well, the big day finally came, and she posted a video before and after getting the peel done.

The “after” was a little scary, and Tiffany explained that her skin wouldn’t look that way for very long, but she confessed that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the next few days, her skin will start to peel off, and once the process is complete, it will reveal glowing new skin underneath.

The mom of two will be chronicling the entire process on social media so her supporters will see the transformation as it unfolds.

Tiffany Franco is excited about getting a chemical peel

Tiffany brought her mini-me, Carly, along as she headed to see plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Michaels.

As she sat in her car, the TLC personality told her Instagram followers about her plans for the day, noting, “I’m getting a VI Peel.”

She explained that the treatment involves a chemical being put on the skin, and after a few days, “your skin starts peeling, like a lizard, but beneath that, it will expose like baby fresh skin.”

Tiffany also noted that Dr. Michael’s office is where she goes for Botox and fillers. Last month the popular surgeon had Tiffany Feeling young and fresh after she visited him.

“He really is the best of the best, and when I do get my surgeries, I’m definitely gonna do it with Dr. Joseph Michaels,” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco looks ‘a little crazy’ after VI Peel

Tiffany promised her followers that she would show them what the VI Peel treatment would look like on her skin, and she did just that.

The AddyRose Cosmetics founders posted a snap of her skin immediately after the treatment.

“Okay, I just got my VI Peel, and I look a little crazy,” said Tiffany as she removed the large sunglasses to show her face. “I am orange, but I’ll show you guys as the process goes.”

Tiffany noted that after a few hours, she’ll be able to remove the chemical from her face, “then I won’t be so orange and crazy looking.”

However, it will take a few days before she sees the results of the chemical peel, and she expressed excitement about the outcome.

“My skin should be peeling in a few days, and we’ll see a brand new, fresh, glowy skin,” said Tiffany.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.