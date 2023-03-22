Tiffany Franco feels ‘young and fresh’ after doctor’s visit

After a recent trip to Maryland to see plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Michaels, Tiffany Franco looked young and fresh.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star didn’t do anything too drastic, as you’ll see in the photo posted.

Tiffany didn’t initially reveal what she had done during her visit to see the doctor, but she did share plans for a facial peel the following week.

The photos shared online, showed the mom of two clad in black, smiling brightly as she posed with Dr. Michaels.

Thanks to the best of the best for always keeping my face fresh and young ❤️ @drjosephmichaels getting my @vipeel next week can’t wait!!” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, some of Tiffany’s Instagram followers assumed that she had gotten Botox, and they were right.

One commenter asked Tiffany where on her face she got Botox after noting that she looked “Gorgeous as always.”

“all the little wrinkles I get in my forehead I softened those,” responded the TLC personality, “and I get two Little wrinkles on the tails of my brows when I smile, I just also softened those.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco was warned against too much plastic surgery

The reality TV star got the usual comments about how beautiful she looked. However, she was also warned against doing too much plastic surgery.

Several people urged Tiffany not to mess with her face, and a few of them brought up TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva as prime examples.

You’ll remember that the Silva twins have gone under the knife several times and look far different than when we first met them years ago.

“Please don’t mess up your beautiful face like Darcy and Stacy!” said one commenter.

“Dont be another darcy😂 u too cute for surgeries,” added someone else.

Another Instagram told Tiffany that she doesn’t need any work but added, “JUST DON’T OVER DO IT LIKE DARCY’S, & STACY’S OUT THERE IN THE WORLD,”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

One person asked, “Why in the world would she get plastic surgery she is so beautiful and doesn’t even need it can you say Darcy and stacy.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is ready to get snatched

Last month Tiffany opened up about her plans to get cosmetic surgery after dropping 83 pounds from undergoing vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery in 2021.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star noted that while she doesn’t have extra skin after losing all that weight, she still wants to do a little nip and tuck to tighten things up.

Tiffany revealed that she wants to get work done on her arms, breast, stomach, and thighs, and it seems Dr. Joseph Michaels will be the one to do it.

One Instagram user revealed that Dr. Michaels worked on her boyfriend and did “WONDERS” on his body, which had Tiffany excited for the doctor to do the same for her.

“SERIOUSLY like I cry I can’t wait till it’s my turn he’s gonna have me SNATCHED hahhaa,” she responded.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

As for when she plans to go under the knife, Tiffany hasn’t shared that information quite yet.

