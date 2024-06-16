Here’s why the Duggar siblings haven’t adopted

The Counting On siblings have lived their lives in the public eye.

With the show canceled, followers have had to get updates from social media.

Throughout the show, there was always talk about growing their families. After all, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar welcomed 19 children.

The Duggar sisters who married off started their families pretty quickly, but it seems the Duggar sons were more ambitious as many of them had honeymoon babies.

Having as many children as possible seemed to be the goal, as the Duggars don’t believe in birth control. They think babies are a blessing from God and will continue to welcome them as long as they can — no matter the risk.

A few of the siblings have discussed adoption, though Jessa Duggar was the most vocal about wanting to adopt. However, she has five children now, so it’s unclear whether that will come to fruition for the third Duggar daughter.

Why haven’t the Duggars adopted?

Despite adoption being discussed, it was never a hot topic among the Duggar family. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar didn’t push for it to be a part of their teachings.

During a recent appearance by Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on The Unplanned Podcast, the couple spilled the beans about Bill Gothard’s warped views on adoption.

What does that have to do with the Duggars and adoption? Bill Gothard was the head of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jim Bob and Michelle raised the kids in his church. They followed his guidelines and enforced the rules with the children.

What Jinger said made sense about why the Duggars haven’t adopted any children and continue to have more of their own.

Bill Gothard believed adoption could open the door to evil in your home. By not knowing the history of the child or their family, there was a possibility that curses and other unGodly things could be brought upon your life.

She acknowledged his “warped” view when discussing adoption.

What about Tyler Hutchins?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took Tyler Hutchins into their home and raised him with the other children.

Tyler is the son of Michelle’s niece. They were given the boy when his grandmother (Michelle’s sister) could no longer care for him.

He has since moved back in with his grandparents, as the Duggars relinquished custody of him last year. The Duggars haven’t discussed why he left or what caused the sudden change, but the timing was just weeks after the Duggar documentary on Prime Video premiered.

Whether any of the Duggar siblings will adopt remains to be seen, but at least the reason they haven’t has been revealed.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secres is currently streaming on Prime Video.