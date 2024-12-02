Here’s why Southern Charm’s Molly O’Connell lost some modeling jobs

Season 10 of Southern Charm will bring new faces for viewers to get to know.

Molly O’Connell is one of them. She was brought in via Madison LeCroy, who used to do her hair and makeup before some modeling shoots.

She isn’t new to everyone in the group, though.

The Southern Charm newbie has hung out with the cast before and has been occasionally seen in the background.

There’s also the tidbit she revealed in the Season 10 trailer: Molly alleges she used to sext with Craig Conover.

It seems Molly will add some spice to Season 10, and honestly, we are here for it.

Molly O’Connell reveals health issue in Southern Charm Season 10 premiere

Molly O’Connell has had a rough few years.

Bravo gave viewers a sneak peek of the Season 10 premiere, which focused on Molly meeting Madison LeCroy to get dressed for an event.

The event presumably causes Jarrett “JT” Thomas’ life to go to hell in a handbasket when it comes to Miss Patricia Altschul.

However, as the women change, Molly reveals that she needs help getting zipped up, leading to her confessional.

In it, Molly revealed she has issues with her thyroid, which has caused her weight to fluctuate. At one point, she had gained 45 pounds, which Molly admitted cost her several modeling jobs.

Whether she shares more about her health remains to be seen, but her honesty in the premiere episode of Southern Charm was refreshing based on what we’ve seen in seasons past.

Molly O’Connell stirs up trouble

Another clip from Season 10 of Southern Charm saw Molly O’Connell telling Madison LeCroy that she used to sext Craig Conover.

She reveals she isn’t trying to take Craig away from Paige DeSorbo (as if that could happen!).

We suspect some very dramatic moments coming between her and Madison this season.

Madison has become the OG girl on the show, and with her BFF status with Miss Patricia Altschul, she is reigning supreme among the group.

Season 10 is a huge deal for the franchise, and it is expected to be epic, with feuds between the girls and guys, relationship issues, and so much more.

Molly appears to be a solid addition, given her knowledge of the cast members, her NSFW connection to Craig, and her presence in Madison’s orbit.

Let’s hope it all translates well on-screen.

Southern Charm Season 10 premieres Thursday, December 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.