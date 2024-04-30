Here’s why several MAFS alums recently took to the streets of Nashville

Downton Nashville was the place to be this weekend as several Married at First Sight alums took to the streets to participate in a major event.

We spotted Season 16 stars Airris Williams and Kirstin Grimes clad in their running gear for the big race, but there were some out-of-towners in the mix as well.

Binh Trinh from the San Diego cast and Season 13 star Ryan Ignasiak also joined their fellow MAFS alums and thousands of other runners for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville.

They proudly shared snaps on social media after clocking impressive miles from their participation in the annual 5k marathon.

It’s not surprising that Airris and Binh took part in the event, as the MAFS stars have a shared love of running.

Back in March, they were in Los Angeles, California, for the Lulumon 10k series, and they both won medals for completing the race with impressive numbers.

A few weeks later, they were back at it, this time in Airris’s hometown of Nashville.

MAFS alums score impressive times in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville

Airris posted a photo with Binh and Ryan after they clocked impressive miles at their recent marathon in Downtown Nashville.

“13X15X16 = 13.1!! 🔥🔥 Appreciate my bros for pulling up to the city and clocking these miles!” shared the MAFS star on Instagram.

“Congratulations @ryanignacho & @binhinspiring. @runrocknroll San Diego up next Binh!! #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #mafsnation #mafsfan.”

The course for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville included the city’s most iconic neighborhoods with iconic landmarks such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton’s recording studio, and Broadway’s honky-tonks.

Runners had a one-hour time limit, kicking off their treck at 8th and Demonbreun and crossing the finish line at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Kirsten Grimes proudly shows off her results after Nashville 5k

The MAFS men weren’t the only ones with impressive results from the Nashville 5k, Kirsten proudly showed off her score after the race as well.

Kirsten shared snaps from the event and noted that she participated in the marathon to help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The popular Nashville realtor showed off her participation trophy plus the scoreboard that featured her 33-minute finishing time for the race–coming in 50th among the throng of people.

“Kicking off the day yesterday with heart and rhythm at the @runrocknroll 5k in Nashville!” wrote Kirsten. “Sharing the sunrise run with loved ones at 5am, all in support of @stjude and their vital mission for families facing cancer.”

“Embracing the electric atmosphere of the Rock n Roll series, we ran, cheered, and gave back in harmony!” she added.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.