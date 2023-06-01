Here’s why RHOA star Porsha Williams is trending

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers are in heavy pursuit of Porsha Williams, but we’ll have to wait and see if that yields any success.

We’re only four episodes into Season 15, but we know that tv viewers are fickle, and right now, they’re not loving what the current cast is bringing.

Truthfully though, RHOA usually starts slow and then amps up the ante as time passes, but people are already over it and want a recast.

Not surprisingly, Porsha’s name seems to be the common factor among fans of the show, who are convinced that bringing her back would be the best thing for the franchise.

The Pampered by Porsha founder left the show after Season 13 amid a messy love triangle with her now husband Simon Guobadia– who was married to her friend and former castmate Falynn Pina.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 41-year-old got a lot of backlash from viewers for that, and Porsha likely bid goodbye to the franchise so that she wouldn’t have to address her relationship or face her castmates.

However, things have changed since then, and now they are begging for Porsha’s return and NeNe Leakes’ as well.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams is trending as viewers beg for her return to the show

After the recent episode of RHOA aired on Sunday night, viewers were less than impressed and ran to Twitter to air their grievances.

“Bravo needs to pay Porsha what she’s asking for. Bring in some fresh faces, with interesting storylines and wealth to bring #RHOA back to where it used to be!” said one commenter.

“@Andy this RHOA NEEDS TO GO without NeNe porsha and Phaedra the show is trash no shade,” said someone else.

Another person said, “Bring back Nene and Porsha ASAP show is so boring now!!!!”

Pic credit: @BielKarma @tylerbeex6 @SaucedoLorei/Twitter

One Twitter user reasoned, “There’s no anchor like a NeNe or a Porsha.

Tonight episode of #RHOA showed me that there’s no real star power on that cast anymore. This episode was weird and forced. There’s no anchor like a NeNe or a Porsha. I think the show needs a revamp like they did #RHONY imo… pic.twitter.com/hqDmxXNfqq — Cherryhill (@Cherryh89915690) May 29, 2023

Porsha Williams has been living her best life since leaving RHOA

Porsha is not exactly struggling without the RHOA paycheck since she’s now married to a rich African, and she has several successful businesses of her own.

As for being on TV, well, she hasn’t exactly been off TV despite not being on RHOA.

In 2021, the Go Naked Hair boss starred in her own Bravo spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters, which centered on her family, plus she was a cast member on the latest installment of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Furthermore, she recently joined a slew of celebrities for a new social experiment, Stars on Mars, which will air on Fox in a matter of days.

Does that mean Porsha is done with RHOA for good? Let’s hope not because hate her or love her, we can all agree that she certainly makes for great TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.