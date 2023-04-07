Here’s why Natalie Mordovtseva rocked pajamas at the mall

Natalie Mordovtseva’s recent post may have confused some of her social media followers, but it didn’t take long to figure out why she was wearing pajamas at the mall.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a video clad in sleepwear that included black silk shorts with a matching camisole, which she paired with white sneakers.

Natalie modeled the outfit at the mall and posed for a few stylish poses as the photographer snapped away.

The video also showed the Ukrainian native in black pajama pants with white piping, and this time, she dressed up the sleepwear with a pair of high heels.

She also wore a black baseball cap, and her long curly hair flowed down her back as she strutted through the mall while sipping a cup of coffee.

Natalie paused in front of Bloomingdales for the photo session, and they snapped more photos on the staircase outside as she modeled the chic outfit.

Natalie Mordovtseva struts her stuff in pajamas at the mall

The 90 Day Fiance star posted the model snap on Instagram and it didn’t take long for followers to comment on her outfits. The video and caption easily explained why Natalie was wearing sleepwear at the mall, as she was doing a photo shoot for the brand, Ekouaer.

“I really recommend this brand 💚 I love all the clothes, they fit perfectly! 🔥🔥🔥,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Girls, visit www.ekouaer.com or official page :

@ekouaerofficial — use my personal discount: (CODE: Natalie for 30% OFF).”

Despite the explanation, Natalie’s Instagram followers were seemingly confused and chastised her for wearing her pajamas out in public.

“Walking around the mall in pj is a new trend I guess,” wrote one commenter.

“I have those jammies, I would never wear them in public them,” added someone else.

“You look so great,” commented one Instagram user, who added, “That dress looks like a night suit [though], is that sleepwear?”

Another Instagram user bluntly stated, “Looks like a night gown.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva partners with Ekouaer

The TLC personality has snagged a few brand promotions recently, and her latest modeling gig was courtesy of Ekouaer, a fashion brand that was founded in 2015.

The company is committed to offering comfortable and high-quality sleepwear made from self-developed fabrics.

The pieces are made from cotton, linen, tencel, wool, and recycled fibers that are skin-friendly and breathable.

The brand offers a range of styles and colors with its nightgown collection, which range in price from $13 (sale items) to $45.99. They have long and short pajama sets from $8 to $38.99 as well as men’s pajama sets that start at $21.99.

Other items sold on the website include robes, shawls, tank tops, skirts, and swimwear. Ekouaer offers free worldwide shipping and those who subscribe to their emails are eligible for free giveaways, special offers, and deals.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.