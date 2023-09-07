Here’s why MAFS star Beth Bice was ‘slut shamed’ by online trolls

Beth Bice is already going through a hard time after her recent split from her husband, Jamie Thompson, and now the trolls just won’t let her be.

The Married at First Sight star has been trying to live her best single life, but that has garnered harsh backlash from critics to the point of even being “slut shamed.”

Most recently, Beth went to see the queen, not Elizabeth, in concert and rocked her hottest silver outfit because, well, she’s single and probably ready to mingle.

Either way, Beth looked terrific and had a great time with her friends, and she posted a video after their epic night out to see Beyonce.

However, it seems some of the Negative Nancys had a problem with that, and they blasted her in the comments.

Days later, Beth posted a shady video to clap back at the critics, and she later explained what happened.

MAFS star Beth Bice claps back after being ‘slut shamed’

Beth clapped back at the haters in a cheeky Instagram video where she wrote, “When people say mean things to me on social media.”

Her response was a clip of Khloe Kardashian clearing her throat, then saying, “Trying to muster up the ‘I give a f**k’ energy.”

The MAFS star got a lot of support in the comment section, and her Instagram followers knew the clapback video was in response to her Beyonce post.

“But whyyyyyy? Why get hate at all period for one,” questioned an Instagram user. “Two…for the Beyonce concert?? They have to be jealous! Ugh. Anyway, you’re amazing girl!!”

“I was slut shamed from my beyonce post! I can’t make this up,” responded Beth.

Pic credit: @justbeth/Instagram

Meanwhile, we checked the comments from that post, and it was all positive, so it seems Beth has been deleting any nasty comments.

Beth and Jamie are getting divorced

Beth has been keeping busy since Jamie announced in July that they were getting divorced.

The decision came after the couple decided to take a break from each other, but sadly, they never found their way back.

Beth has remained quiet about the demise of her marriage, but the same can’t be said for Jamie, who posted a lengthy message on Instagram after filing for divorce.

“Last Friday was a really tough day for me. I did something I thought I would never have to do,” wrote Jamie. “Here I am, sitting in front of the Denver courthouse.”

The 39-year-old claimed they could not find common ground, and he decided to walk away for the sake of his mental health.

Meanwhile, the split hasn’t been amicable because Beth threw a bit of shade at her ex last week when a commenter asked, “Where’s Jamie?”

Pic credit: @justbeth/Instagram

“Who is Jamie?” replied Beth.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.