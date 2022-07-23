Here’s why Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville are no longer friends

Kim Richards revealed why she and Brandi Glanville had a falling out. Pic credit: Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Richards opened up about the friendship lost between her and Brandi Glanville.

The years-long friendship was chronicled on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the two remained thick as thieves for years later.

Brandi and Kim didn’t get off on the right foot when they first met, but that changed, and they were suddenly inseparable.

In fact, the two were together when Brandi spilled the beans about her alleged affair with Denise Richards on RHOBH.

The two had been headed out for some fun when they stopped by Kyle Richards’ house. That’s when the tea was spilled, and it started the chaos that led to Denise leaving the show after her second season as a cast member.

Despite their ups and downs, Brandi crossed the line, and Kim decided to end the friendship for good.

Kim Richards reveals why she’s no longer friends with Brandi Glanville

While talking to E! News, Kim Richards explained how things went down with Brandi Glanville and why their friendship ended.

Kim said, “There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me.” The reality TV star had a breast cancer scare in 2019, which she was referencing.

When Kim felt like she had busted a stitch, she asked her friend for assistance, which led to Brandi taking a photo. That photo was made public. She wanted Brandi to take it down, saying she had asked several times.

She revealed, “Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it.”

That’s when the friendship was over.

How are Kim Richards’ relationships with her sisters?

Things between Kim Richards and Kyle Richards have played out over several seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Much of it was caught on film, from the yelling and screaming to the wild accusations.

These days, it seems things among the sisters are good. Kim revealed she sees Kyle, but not as often as she does Kathy Hilton. The three sisters have been through a lot together, and with their kids growing up, things have seemed to calm down among them.

Whether Kim would consider a return to RHOBH remains unclear. Currently, both Kyle and Kathy film for the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.