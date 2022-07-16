Denise Richards in cleavage-baring swimsuit celebrates the weekend

Denise Richards shows off in a sexy one-piece red swimsuit. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards knows how to turn heads.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star loves showing off in swimwear, and her latest share is no different.

She is known as a reality TV star and sex symbol, but she’s also a CBS soap star. The brunette beauty holds the role of Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful.

After decades in the business, Denise has branched out to join OnlyFans, after supporting her daughter, Sami Sheen, who joined the adult platform not too long ago.

It appears she is welcoming the weekend in with a smoking hot shot of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit.

Denise teased followers to join her site for more.

Denise Richards shows off in one-piece cleavage-baring swimsuit

Earlier this week, Denise Richards welcomed her followers in a bikini with a “happy Monday” post, and now as the weekend is here, she is ushering it in in style.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poses while lying on a black couch. Her makeup and hair look sultry, adding to the allure of the post.

Her red one-piece swimsuit is unmatched, as it is cleavage-baring with a cutout just above her belly button with a zipper underneath. Denise knows how to grab attention, and it was the perfect pose and outfit to do just that.

Denise captioned her post, “Happy weekend! You know where to go😉 link in bio💛”

Will Denise Richards return to TV?

While sharing photos of her life and new projects, Denise Richards shares plenty of bikini photos and more risque shots.

She ushered in the Fourth of July with an American flag bikini, which garnered her plenty of attention.

Denise has plenty of fans from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and many would love for her to return. She admitted that she “often” misses the show, but whether she’d actually return remains a mystery.

As for her time on The Bold and the Beautiful, her character Shauna has been backburnered. She was front and center for a while, but when her marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was broken up as it was done under false pretenses.

It appears that Denise Richards is content working on her OnlyFans content and giving her followers a sneak peek of what they can expect should they decide to subscribe.