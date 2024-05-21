Here’s why Counting On fans think Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have twins

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s relationship wasn’t chronicled on Counting On, but they’ve picked up followers along the way.

The couple was married in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Brynley, on Christmas Day 2023. She was a honeymoon baby, which is customary among the Duggar siblings.

Hannah does a great job updating her followers on the progress in their lives through photos.

However, sometimes, things can get confusing when photos are shared, and recently, that happened when Hannah showed off her daughters.

She and Jeremiah welcomed their second daughter, Brielle, earlier this year. The girls are a little over a year apart.

Some followers had no idea the girls weren’t twins.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s daughters mistaken for twins

The Counting On family member took to Instagram to share a few photos of the girls in matching outfits with their names embroidered on them.

She captioned the share, “I’m treasuring these moments because time goes too fast, and life right now is beautiful. 🥹🤍.”

One wrote, “Awwww I didn’t realize you had twins! #TwinMom but I have boys.”

Another said, “Twins? How awesome! Who are their parents?”

Ester Bates also stopped by the comment section to express her love for Hannah’s “sweet girls.”

Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

Will Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar welcome more children?

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann haven’t openly discussed how many children they want, but we’d bet they will have at least a few more.

Both come from big families, though the Wissmanns aren’t nearly as big as the Duggars.

Hannah is close to her sisters and likely wants her little girls to have that kind of relationship.

Currently, none of the Duggar women have announced a pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any hidden pregnancies happening. Jill Duggar recently suffered the loss of her daughter, and she had yet to announce.

Based on Jeremiah and Hannah’s history, she could fall pregnant anytime now. She was suspected to be pregnant when the Duggars visited Florida last year, and the couple announced a few weeks later. With only a little over a year between Brynley and Brielle, they will likely welcome another baby in 2025.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.