Here’s why Braunwyn Windham-Burke moved into a rental home for Season 15 of Real Housewives of Orange County

Braunwyn Windham-Burke monopolized much of the storyline during Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She recently opened up about her decision to move into a rental home to film.

On a video posted to her Instagram story, Braunwyn said, “It’s not that complicated. I was in my old home, and we found out we weren’t allowed to film there anymore because you have to get permits and permission and all this stuff to film at our home, and I couldn’t.

“So, we didn’t have long. We had a few weeks, and this house was available, and we were like, ‘Okay, we’ll take it,’ because you can’t be on the show if you don’t have a house…it’s called the Housewives.”

She continued to describe her rental, “It’s a great place. I love it. It works for us now, and we’ll see what happens. As long as I’m on the show, I probably won’t be able to live where I want to.”

The 8,000 square foot rental is spacious enough for her and Sean’s seven children to live comfortably. Sean and Braunwyn share Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, seven-year-old twins Caden and Curren, and Koa, five.

Braunwyn recently opened up about her experience with alcoholism and the impact her recovery had on her family and her marriage to Sean Burke.

Sean moved out of their home for a brief period of time while he and Braunwyn went to therapy to work through their issues.

Sean Moves Back In

Braunwyn recently posted an Instagram photo welcoming Sean back home and thanking him for supporting her.

The post said, “On Wednesday’s we smash the Patriarchy! Feeling hopeful this afternoon! Thank you [Sean] for being by my side these past few crazy months. We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home #26years #lifepartners #ivegotyou #modernmarriage #renegotiating”

Braunwyn and Sean celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year and have always been proud of their unconventional marriage.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Braunwyn said, “I love Sean, he loves me…he’s very supportive. He understands and supports me. I’m living a very authentic life right now, and I’ve never given myself permission to do that.”

While Sean was living in a separate home, Braunwyn recalled that her older children were supportive, and their younger children hardly noticed the difference.

She said, “He’s there all the time. He’s still around the kids as much as he was before. It’s just; he sleeps somewhere else at night … I don’t think the little kids notice. He still tucks them in at night … If anything, their dad is spending more quality time with them.”

House Drama on RHOC

While Sean moved back in and things appear to be going well for him and Braunwyn, the women’s homes have been quite the point of contention on the current season of RHOC.

In a recent episode, Braunwyn caused a lot of drama when she told the other women that castmate Shannon Beador referred to Gina Kirschenheiter’s new condo as small and “sad.”

Gina shares the 1,600 square foot home with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their six children.

Shannon denied ever saying this and confronted Braunwyn at her housewarming party.

Following the altercation, Braunwyn approached Gina to let her know she was talking a lot of crap about her behind her back. The revelation led to a heated exchange between the women and ended with Braunwyn storming out of the house after throwing a glass in Shannon’s pool.

During a confessional interview in an earlier episode, Gina threw some shade Braunwyn’s way and commented on her decision to rent such a large home.

Gina said, “I think when it comes to Braunwyn, it’s all just smoke and mirrors, and her house is kind of part of that. I firmly believe she is completely full of sh*t,”

Gina continued to make fun of her and said, “I rent an 8,000-square-foot home…You’re an a**hole. Who does that? A thousand square foot per child!”

Braunwyn’s decision to move into a rental home is a common choice among the women as many Housewives have chosen to rent instead of own. Regardless of whether they pay a mortgage or a landlord, the women’s living situations continue to be a hot topic on the current season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.