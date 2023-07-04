Here’s why Andy Cohen didn’t ask Joe and Melissa Gorga about their ‘shady’ post on Teresa’s wedding day

Andy Cohen caught a lot of slack for his handling of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that aired a few weeks ago, and even now, people are still talking about the event.

The reunion host was accused of being biased towards the Gorgas, and some people claimed he did not hold their feet to the fire on some past things that transpired.

However, Andy explained that he had intended to get into Joe and Melissa’s “shady” and a few other topics but that they got sidetracked and spent more time than planned on Luis Ruelas and the private investigator.

One of those topics that the Trehuggers wanted to discuss was Melissa and Joe Gorga’s behavior before the wedding.

We found out days prior that the couple had planned to skip out on attending the lavish nuptials due to Teresa and Luis’ involvement in the Melissa cheating rumors.

The couple attended a family barbecue on the same night as Teresa’s rehearsal dinner, and Melissa’s sisters posted a few shady stories, which were shared on several blogs on the day of the wedding.

We already saw that Luis was ready to explode on his wedding day when he saw the stories posted online, but here’s why none of that was brought up at the reunion.

Here’s why Melissa and Joe Gorga’s ‘shady’ post was not discussed at the RHONJ reunion

During a recent interview, Andy Cohen was asked why certain topics that played out online were not discussed at the RHONJ Season 13 reunion, and he had a lot to say about that.

“There are a couple things that we didn’t cover, that I wish we had, that I think would have satisfied more of the people who say that I was on one side or another,” reasoned the Bravo executive.

Andy explained that they got “so sidetracked” with the intense discussions involving Luis hiring Bo Dietl that things went down a different path.

“We wound up skipping through why did Melissa and Joe post those Instagram posts the day of her wedding, which was very shady of them,” he added.

Teresa Giudice says Joe and Melissa Gorga’s behavior was ‘childish’

Meanwhile, Teresa already responded to her brother and sister-in-law’s antics a few weeks ago on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show and admitted that it was “hurtful.

“That’s so childish. I would never do that,” exclaimed the OG.

Dolores Catania also chimed in and reasoned that the couple’s behavior was because they were hurting, but Teresa wasn’t buying that.

“They were not hurting,” responded the 51-year-old, “They were dancing and saying what a great time they [were] having.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.