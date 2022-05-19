Here’s who split up by the MAFS Season 14 reunion

Only two couples have remained married from Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

In part one, the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion dropped several bombshells.

While Decision Day appeared to be a unanimous success, with the four remaining Boston couples saying yes, the reunion revealed some messy breakups once the cameras went away.

Here are the two couples that split up by the MAFS Season 14 reunion.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency call it quits

Part one of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion revealed what happened with the Boston couples five months after saying yes on Decision Day.

When Jasmina and Michael were in the hot seat, host Kevin Frazier pointed out that the two’s body language seemed affectionate as they sat close together.

Jasmina and Michael were able to laugh and make jokes while reminiscing on their marriage, further adding to the possibility that they were still together.

However, when Kevin asked the fateful question of whether they remained married or not, Jasmina and Michael did a drum roll, and Michael declared they had broken up.

Michael and Jasmina admitted that they never quite found their footing once the show wrapped and got into nasty arguments. Both felt they were putting in more effort than the other.

The two also didn’t live together after Decision Day, and Jasmina seemed to put Michael further in the friendzone until, eventually, Michael expressed a desire to end the relationship.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher’s marriage comes to a rocky end

The second couple to call it quits after Decision Day was Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher.

MAFS viewers weren’t too shocked that Lindsey and Mark’s marriage crashed and burned, as many were surprised the two even said yes on Decision Day.

There appeared to be animosity between Lindsey and Mark still as they sat on the couch with Kevin Frazier.

Mark revealed that his and Lindsey’s marriage ended less than two weeks after Decision Day. He accused Lindsey of being threatening and putting him through the worst bullying he’s ever experienced.

Meanwhile, Lindsey felt Mark used her and her acts of service to help renovate his family home before dumping her.

Lindsey also read a controversial letter itemizing all the things she’d done for Mark and how she made his life better with her ‘Lindsey magic.’

While Mark and Lindsey and Jasmina and Michael could not sustain their marriages, two other couples were still together by the reunion.

Steve and Noi and Katina and Olajuwon declared that they were still married and seemingly in a good spot in their relationships at the time of the reunion taping.

The five Boston couples will chat with the experts when the MAFS reunion returns for part two.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.