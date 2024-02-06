Here’s who Joey Graziadei sent home on Episode 3 of The Bachelor

The drama is heating up on Season 28 of The Bachelor, causing quite a stir in the mansion.

Joey Graziadei is already taking cues from The Golden Bachelor star’s Gerry Turner as he works to stop a growing feud before it even gets off the ground.

Everybody wants to win over the tennis coach but that has tension growing as the women compete for attention and take aim at each other to pick off the competition.

The timing of the bullying and ageism accusations couldn’t have been more perfect, with the ASKN crew, aka the “mean girls” of The Golden Bachelor, showing up to host the Mrs. Wright pageant.

The feud between Sydney and Maria heated up in a major way when Sydney went to Joey and told him Maria was bullying her — even accusing the horror fan of calling her names.

When Maria tried to tell her side of the story, Joey left both of them hanging, as he admitted he didn’t know what to do about the drama.

Joey Graziadei sent three ladies home in Week 3 of The Bachelor

Even though Sydney and Maria can’t stop arguing over which one is the actual bully, neither is going home.

Unable to determine which was the actual problem, Joey gave them both a rose and allowed them to stick around and stir up drama for one more week.

Instead, he sent home three other women who weren’t getting much screentime, except for Evalin Clark, who was clearly trying too hard.

Despite jumping over a table to sit by Joey and winning his group date rose last week, Evalin went home in Week 3.

Along with Evalin, Joey said goodbye to Chrissa and Starr, who didn’t really make much of an impact in the first few weeks.

That brings us down to just 15 ladies left out of the original 32 as Season 28 of The Bachelor continues.

Lauren Hollinger is having a laugh after her Bachelor exit

One exit we didn’t see coming was Lauren Hollinger’s self-elimination in Episode 2.

Lauren joined Season 28 alongside her sister Allison, and both were heavily featured in the premiere episode as they told the girls and Joey himself about their relationship.

But in Episode 2, Lauren wasn’t feeling it after the wedding group date brought up some sad feelings about losing her dad, and she threw a bit of a tantrum, threw a piece of cake on the ground, and left.

Now, Lauren is having her cake and eating it too, clearly entertained by her own antics on the show as her sister continues trying to win over Joey Graziadei.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.