Here’s who is currently coupled up on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is heating up and there are already several strong couples. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise may only be two weeks in, but there are already some solid couples on the island.

23 past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants came on the island looking for love and some have certainly found it.

Since then, new contestants have joined the island including Demi Burnett, Thomas Jacobs, and Riley Christian.

There has also already been a women’s elimination and Victoria Larson, Serena Chew, and Kelsey Weier went home as a result.

Additionally, Victoria Paul left after rumors leaked that she had a boyfriend back at home.

Out of the remaining contestants, these are the ones who are coupled up.

Which Bachelor in Paradise couples have gone on a date?

One of the first couples to form on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is Abigail Heringer from Matt’s season of The Bachelor and Noah Erb from Tayshia’s season.

Abigail was the first one to get a date and both had expressed interest in each other so it was no surprise when she chose Noah.

They got to share the first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise on their date.

Another couple who was granted a one-on-one date was Ivan Hall from Tayshia’s season and Jessenia Cruz from Matt’s season.

The two bonded over an in-depth conversation about race and are one of the strongest couples on Bachelor in Paradise.

Maurissa Gunn initially started off dating Connor Brennan. However, Riley Christian swept her off her feet and took her on a date.

Another couple that has been a strong focus is Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. Joe, also known as Grocery Store Joe, appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and got engaged to Kendall Long.

After breaking up, Joe has returned to Bachelor in Paradise to find love again. He struggled at the beginning since being back reminded him of Kendall. He almost left Bachelor in Paradise but after hitting it off with Serena Pitt, he decided to stay.

Thomas Jacobs took Serena on a date but she stayed loyal to Joe.

Another date viewers would love to forget is the failed date between Demi Burnett and Brendan Morais.

Meet the other current Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples

Tahzjuan Hawkins and Tre Cooper sparked a lot of chatter after during the premiere. Tahzjuan revealed that she knew Tre before the show because she went on a date with his uncle.

Despite this tidbit, the two were able to hit it off and even joke about it.

Their relationship faltered a little after the man Tahzjuan had her eye on– Riley — entered but Tahzjuan decided to appreciate what she had in front of her and doubled down on Tre.

Tammy Ly and Aaron Clancy are another fun couple. While they’ve been involved with drama involving other contestants (Tammy called out Victoria Paul for dating a man back home while Aaron is butting heads with Thomas), they seem to be getting along well with each other.

Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch are currently going strong, but previews show that they will get involved with a love triangle when Demi Burnett also goes for Kenny.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.