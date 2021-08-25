Tammy Ly gloats about Victoria P getting booted from Bachelor in Paradise, calls it ‘Justice for Alayah’ — Here’s why

Tammy Ly exposed Victoria Paul on Alayah’s behalf. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Paul was the first contestant to go home on Bachelor in Paradise and Tammy Ly had a lot to do with Victoria’s early exit.

Tammy appears to have no regrets after exposing Victoria’s suspicious dating history and lack of interest in BIP contestant James Bonsall.

In fact, Tammy has even expressed feeling that Victoria P’s demise on the show is an act of justice for The Bachelor Season 24 star, Alayah Benavidez after her past beef with Victoria.

Tammy Ly waits a year to get justice for Alayah Benavidez

Tammy recently made a post regarding Victoria Paul’s messy exit from the show. In the video, Tammy places glasses on her face and leans back with a smug smirk.

The text over the video reads, “Me patiently waiting a whole year for justice to finally be served.”

She also captioned the video with the hashtag, #JusticeForAlayah, in response to the way Victoria Paul appeared to betray Alayah on Peter Weber’s season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alayah was made out to be a villain of the season and, as her friend, Tammy felt the need to have Alayah’s back. It seems Tammy called Victoria out on Bachelor in Paradise in an attempt to prove that Victoria may have been more villainous than Alayah all along.

Victoria and Alayah’s beef spirals into a web of lies

During Peter Weber’s season, Alayah had a huge target on her back with the women in the house. Several women expressed feeling that Alayah lacked authenticity and was too manipulative and rehearsed.

However, out of all the women, it was Victoria Paul’s words that really contributed to Alayah’s initial downfall on the show.

Victoria shared that she and Alayah had competed in Miss USA together and claimed that they had only been around each other for about three hours at the pageant. Victoria also confessed to Peter that Alayah had asked her to lie and not tell The Bachelor producers that they knew each other.

Victoria didn’t like that Alayah had asked her to lie. While talking with Peter, Victoria expressed that Alayah may have been on the show for the wrong reasons and that she had allegedly been enticed by all the opportunities and clout that could come from being on The Bachelor.

Alayah tried to defend herself by telling Peter she only requested Victoria keep quiet about their friendship because she was scared the two might get disqualified from the show if they knew each other.

By this point, Peter felt he could trust Victoria’s word more than Alayah’s and he sent Alayah home. However, Alayah later returned in an attempt to clear her name.

Alayah revealed to Peter that Victoria Paul had lied about barely knowing her and shared that the two were legitimate friends that talked often and even went on a trip to Vegas together. Eventually, Victoria P. admitted that they had gone to Vegas together and were closer friends than she had originally claimed.

Alayah expressed that she felt extremely hurt by Victoria’s betrayal because Victoria was the one woman in the house that she hoped she could trust. This beef resulted in Alayah being brought back into the house, although eventually both Alayah and Victoria Paul were sent home.

After Victoria contributed to Alayah’s elimination, Tammy was successful in getting Victoria booted off of Bachelor in Paradise in Alayah’s honor.

With reports that Alayah will be arriving to paradise this season, it’ll be interesting to potentially see Alayah reunite with Tammy now that Tammy has served “justice” on her behalf.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.