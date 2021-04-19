Here’s what Andrew Kenton from 90 Day Fiance thinks of Amira Lollysa’s new boyfriend Camel Ventura

Andrew Kenton spoke his mind about Amira Lollysa’s new boyfriend in an Instagram Live. Pic credit: Instagram

Andrew Kenton revealed his feelings about former love Amira Lollysa’s reported new boyfriend Camel Ventura in an Instagram Live.

Andrew said that he bore no ill-will toward Amira’s current flame, whom he hoped to meet during the 90 Day Tell-All special.

“I’ve really got nothing against the dude, really,” said Andrew about Camel.

He added, “I’m sure he’s kinda just being played like I was in that way, and I feel for him if he is.”

He claimed he was “very curious” to talk to Camel during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All and hear his story since he heard “he’s a pretty good guy.”

Andrew also alleged “rumor has it” that Amira and Camel may be “broken up themselves.”

Andrew didn’t get his chance to face off with Amira

Andrew Kenton did not get the chance to speak to former fiancée Amira Lollysa during the 90 Day Fiancé reunion special. Pic credit: TLC

During Part 1 of the two-part season recap, Andrew, who was recently criticized for putting out a creepy children’s book, learned that Amira was not on set and was refusing to speak on camera unless Andrew was not on stage.

“But that makes no sense,” he said argued with 90 Day Fiance production. “Because this is a tell-all and we’re talking about the story, and we’re going through the graveyard of it. And I think we kinda have to do that in the same room. Just don’t show me on the camera.”

But the producer explained that they still had to respect Amira’s wishes, which led to Andrew walking off the set.

Andrew said to a show producer, “I don’t understand why I’m not allowed to engage in a conversation. People have had to face really difficult conversations with people who are adversarial to them. I have literally come here for the discussion.”

Amira videoed into the reunion to tell her side of the story once Andrew had left.

She claimed that the last time she had contact with her ex was when he asked for her engagement ring back. She said she mailed it to California along with presents for Andrew and his family but never heard back from him.

“He decided that he wanted to talk to you directly, obviously that wasn’t possible,” show host Shaun Robinson said, who followed up her statement by wishing Andrew the best.

Amira responded to Andrew storming off

Amira Lollysa responded to Andrew Kenton walking off the set of the 90 Day Fiancé reunion special. Pic credit: TLC

Amira responded to Andrew storming off the set after learning he would not be able to speak to her face-to-face.

“If he leaves then he leaves. Good,” Amira said.

“I will not give him the pleasure to control me again in my whole life. When he talks to me, he makes me feel guilty about everything, and today he can’t do that,” she claimed.

Andrew had previously alleged that Amira was fame hungry. On the other hand, Amira revealed at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All that her final argument with Andrew had to do with babies. She claims that he wanted her to get pregnant as soon as she got to America. Otherwise, she claimed that he said he wouldn’t marry her.

He claimed she was interested in becoming famous in America. Andrew also claimed that his ex had tried at one time to be selected for the French version of Big Brother.

90 Day Fiancé is currently on hiatus.