Here’s how Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will move on without Jen Shah in Season 4

Jen Shah made her mark as the most controversial cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with her explosive outbursts and over-the-top fashion.

However, the show is moving right on without her, as the 49-year-old serves her 6.5-year prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Things have certainly taken a dark turn since we first met Jen, and by Season 3, she was gearing up for a court battle.

Some of her castmates stood behind the embattled star as she maintained her innocence on the show.

After filming ended, her co-stars were shocked to find out that Jen had changed her plea to guilty — despite insisting that she knew nothing about the illegal activities tied to her business.

However, if Jen thought this was going to be another Teresa Giudice situation where they would wait for her return, she can think again.

Mary Cosby is back in the mix as RHOSLC moves forward without Jen Shah

Filming for Season 4 kicked off in February and ended in May, which means editing is now in progress.

All the main cast members from last season — minus Jen, of course — are returning, and that includes Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Heather Gay, who are all full-time Housewives.

Now that Jen has exited the show, another controversial cast member Mary Cosby has entered the chat.

Mary was featured in the first two seasons and butted heads with Jen the entire time. Her backstory was an interesting one, to say the least, as she is currently married to her step-grandfather and has been accused of being the leader of a cult.

Mary didn’t want to address the rumors about her life, so she refused to show up for the Season 2 reunion and simply exited the show.

However, PEOPLE reported back in March that Mary filmed with the women and is “excited to be in the fold again.”

“It’s not yet known whether she’ll be a friend or a full-time cast member,” a production source revealed. “It’s early in filming still, and casting decisions often shift as the months go on.”

Since then, however, we’ve heard that Mary will be a friend and not full-time.

Here’s what we know about RHOSLC Season 4

Bravo has not made any announcements about the premiere date for Season 4, but September is the expected premiere date.

Aside from Mary and the four full-time Housewives, Hollywood Life reported that Season 3 newbie Angie Katsenevas also filmed for the new season, and there might be another new friend in the mix, Monica Garcia.

As for Danna Bui-Negrete, her return has not been confirmed, but she was not seen filming with the other women, so that might be proof that she’s not coming back.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.