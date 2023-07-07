Jen Shah shares updates from prison and admits, ‘I broke the law’

If you’ve been wondering what The Real House of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been up to behind bars, wonder no more because we have an update for you.

Jen has done some reflection over the past four months and has owned up to her wrongdoing in a recent interview where she admitted, “I broke the law.”

Jen has been locked up since February after turning herself into the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve out her 6.5-year sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Life has certainly changed for the 49-year-old since her glamorous run on the Bravo show.

Jen’s designer duds have been replaced with highly unflattering prison jumpsuits, in beige no less, but she’s making the best of that.

These days Jen is also spending her days without her slew of personal assistants and is now attending church and mentoring others.

The RHOSLC star recently gave an update on her life during an email interview with The Messenger, and life behind prison has been very productive.

Jen revealed that she has “found multiple ways to mentor other prisoners” and has found meaning by “helping other women here at Bryan by finding ways to make a positive impact in their lives to help them find purpose.”

The mom of two has been tutoring her fellow inmates on writing, GED, and ESL and has also been teaching multiple workout classes.

The Bravo personality has also become quite spiritual since going to prison and regularly attends church.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah admits she ‘broke the law’

During the two-part interview, Jen took accountability for her wrongdoings.

“I took shortcuts and broke the law. I own and understand my actions created victims,” confessed Jen. “I hurt people, and I must reiterate that I blame no one but myself.”

A now humbled Jen Shah also noted that she is aware that some people doubt her sincerity, but she is “grateful for the opportunity to earn a second chance” when she returns to the outside world.

“Daily introspection and self-examination are helping me learn many valuable lessons about how I ended up here,” said Jen, who also said she’s committed to doing the work necessary to prove herself “worthy.”

In 2021, Jen pleaded guilty to wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million, 78 counterfeit luxury items, and 30 luxury items. She also has to pay roughly $6.6 million in restitution.

Jen Shah is scheduled for release in 2028.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.