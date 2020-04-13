Here’s how Kody Brown and the Sister Wives are dealing with their coronavirus quarantine

The world is basically in quarantine and many industries are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than that, many locations have banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

That really hurts a family like the Brown’s, from TLC’s Sister Wives franchise. The family itself has Kody Brown, his four wives, and their 18 children.

So, how is Kody Brown and his Sister Wives dealing with the quarantine?

Us Weekly reports that Kody said that all family gatherings have ended completely. He said that he has conference calls with his wives and that is it.

Christine Brown

As far as Christine Brown is concerned, she is doing a lot of crochet and cross-stitching to pass the time in quarantine. She also said that she is teaching her kids how to do more handiwork.

Christine did joke that it won’t happen with Kody Brown.

“Kody crafting? Not yet, I can’t imagine him holding a glue gun.”

Christine also said she is making her own face moisturizer to avoid needing to go to the store.

Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown brought up the One House idea again and said that she felt that everyone would be in a better place right now if they all lived in one home, under one roof.

Of course, Meri might disagree.

Regardless, Janelle agreed with Kody that all family gatherings have to be limited. She also pointed out that if they lived in one house, only one person would have to risk going to the grocery store, rather than one from each house.

Meri Brown

The one wife who is estranged from Kody Brown said that she is enjoying the time at home.

Meri Brown said that she travels a lot in her job, but that she is happy to be at home and working from there during the pandemic. She said she limits going anywhere to necessities and doesn’t see hardly anyone in the family right now.

“It’s a little weird that we can’t get together but we know it’s best to stay in our own individual homes.”

Robyn Brown

Robyn, the youngest wife, restated that they make phone calls and find other ways to keep in touch with each other as much as they can during this.

She said that they all video chat and share care packages with each other. The biggest irony is that she said they talk more now than they did before.

“That’s one of the things I’m noticing, I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried right now.”