Here’s how Ice Cream Ryan became the biggest villian on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Ryan Fox, aka Ice Cream Ryan, has already emerged as The Bachelorette’s first villain. Here’s how Michelle Young handled the drama. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Ryan Fox already made his mark as the show’s first villain and it’s only the premiere.

The drama started with Ryan before he even met Michelle Young.

The Bachelorette’s hosts, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe searched some of the contestants’ hotel rooms and bags, likely after producers discovered what was in Ryan’s luggage.

Ryan seemed to have no problem with Kaitlyn and Tayshia going through his stuff, but it’d likely be a decision he’d come to regret.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn found a copious amount of notes on ways to advance on The Bachelor such as all the right things to say based on past seasons and how to not be a villain.

It seemed like his research paid off because he made a memorable first impression on Michelle after he arrived in an ice cream truck.

During their one-on-one time, they sampled some of the ice cream and Michelle admitted she was impressed with him claiming that ice cream was the way to her heart and that he had “done his homework” — little did she know how much.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia break the news about Ryan to Michelle

Tayshia and Kaitlyn didn’t want to keep Michelle in the dark for too much longer and pulled her aside to break the news about Ryan.

“So the other day, we went in and we popped in on some of the guys. We found a document that had a lot of things about how to act around you, about how not to be a ‘villain,’” Tayshia told Michelle.

When they admitted it was Ryan, she shockingly asked, “Ice Cream Ryan?”

When they confirmed he was the very one, Michelle wanted to act right away and pulled Ryan aside.

Michelle confronts Ryan about his The Bachelorette notes

While Ryan was on cloud nine from their one-on-one convo, Michelle was about to bring him back to earth.

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn said that they saw some notes about how to get the most screen time [and] how to not be the villain. So can we go take a look and have an open, honest conversation?” She asked him.

He agreed to that and took her to his hotel room.

As Michelle sifted through his notes, she didn’t like what she saw. He tried to desperately explain that the notes were innocent and that a friend had written them for him since had never watched the show.

However, he ended up contradicting himself by saying he wrote the notes.

Regardless, they rubbed Michelle the wrong way and she claimed they set off too many red flags.

She sent him home and when he asked if there if he could have a second chance, Michelle told him she already made up her mind.

Ryan left just as quickly as he emerged as the season’s first villain, despite his plentiful research on how to not be one.

Viewers will have to tune in to see which other contestants turn into villains and if Michelle gets engaged.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.