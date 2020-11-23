Here’s how Emily Simpson says Real Housewives of Orange County is helping her marriage

Emily Simpson is admitting something we rarely hear from Reality TV stars — that the show is actually helping her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum had a rocky relationship with husband Shane Simpson, which we’ve seen play out during the past two seasons.

However, it seems the tides have shifted for the couple, and they have RHOC to thank for that.

When we last saw Emily and Shane during Season 14, things were not looking good. Shane was highly stressed as he studied for the bar exam after several failed attempts, and he left home to study away from his family.

Meanwhile, Emily was left to manage three kids on her own while suffering from issues with her hip.

By the end of the season, many assumed the couple was heading for divorce but Emily says things are back on track.

Emily Simpson says Shane was a ‘jerk’

Oh what a difference a year can make, and this is certainly true for Shane and Emily’s once rocky marriage.

These days the RHOC alum admits that things are much better.

“I’ve actually enjoyed my marriage and enjoyed being around Shane, and I think he probably feels the same way,” said Emily during a chat with The Daily Dish podcast.

“I mean, we definitely had a really bad year last year. Out of 12 years of marriage, it was, by far, the worst,” she continued. “It had gotten to the point for me where I was like, we need to get divorced. We have to go our separate ways or we have to completely recommit and reimagine our marriage and it has to be different.”

So what caused this 180 in the couple’s relationship? Well, for one thing, Shane must have seen himself on the show and understood why viewers were constantly bashing him.

Emily admitted, “I don’t think Shane was ever aware that when he’s sarcastic, it can come off mean. To him in his head, that’s just like, ‘I’m funny, or I’m witty,’ and it’s like, no, you actually sound like a big jerk.”

Did RHOC help the couple?

During the chat, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum continued to delve into how Shane changed over the past year. It seems the show has been a big help in their marriage, as Shane reflected on his behavior on TV.

The brunette beauty shared, “I don’t think he ever recognized that until, you know what? Maybe watching himself on TV is good.”

And Emily is giving her husband props for the changes he has made.

“He’s really made a huge, huge effort to just be different and talk different, and it’s made a huge difference in our marriage,” said Emily.

“We watch movies in bed at night together and he makes me laugh and we go on date nights once a week, and it’s just, we’re in a really, really good place right now.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.