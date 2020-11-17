Emily Simpson’s husband Shane opens up to curious Real Housewives of Orange County fans

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, you either love or hate Emily Simpson’s husband Shane.

His sarcastic sense of humor has even rubbed Emily the wrong way plenty of times. Not much is known about Shane except that he is a Mormon and has failed the bar exam a few times.

Emily decided to change that. She and Shane held a Q&A for fans on Instagram Live. And to the surprise of many Real Housewives of Orange County fans, Shane really opened up in the chat.

Shane said that his mother is 100 percent Iranian. Emily reminded him that makes him half Iranian, which he never realized before.

Shane opened up about his personal life

He opened up about being Mormon. Shane revealed that he doesn’t drink due to his religion and has actually never tried alcohol.

He joked that he prefers juice boxes.

He also shared that his oldest daughter, Shelby, is a Mormon as well. Shelby is his daughter with an ex.

A fan asked what he was like in high school. His sense of humor shined through as he answered, “I don’t know. I didn’t have any girlfriends, does that answer the question? I walked around with a football all the time, though. It didn’t work.”

Fans also wondered what his hobbies are. They don’t show much of Shane on the show, so perhaps fans were digging to see more of his personality.

Emily answered that question. She said he loves washing his car. She said, “He is obsessed with washing his car; he has a whole garage set up.”

Other fans asked about his relationship with Emily. They revealed they are doing well and no, it doesn’t bother him that Emily is taller.

The couple opened up with fans on Instagram Live

It was great to see the couple open up on Instagram Live!

Do you remember when Emily joined RHOC and shared the story of their elopement? They worked together and one day just decided to get married.

Clearly, the random decision is working out well as they have three children together and have been married for over a decade.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.