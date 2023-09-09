Here’s how Brandan and Mary are making money in the Philippines

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio’s financial troubles played out on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, adding to the mounting issues already plaguing the couple.

The conversation didn’t go well, as Mary had another bout of hysterical crying when Brandan brought up the subject of getting a loan from her grandfather.

Something has to give because after sending most, if not all, of his paycheck to Mary in the Philippines to build their house, Brandan finally arrived in the country with very little cash.

Now he’s down to his last 300 dollars, and with no jobs between the two of them, the couple desperately needed a way to make money.

The show was filmed several months ago, but rumors have been swirling that Brandan and Mary have been fired from the franchise.

The pair seemingly broke their NDA by sharing details about their lives, which means you won’t see them back on any other spinoffs to come.

However, the couple have already found ways to capitalize on their newfound popularity from being on the show.

90 Day Fiance couple Brandan and Mary have found ways to make money online

Brandan and Mary have a joint TikTok account — no surprise there — but they’re using the platform to make money.

The 90 Day Fiance stars have 56,000 followers on TikTok, and they charge people for personalized messages.

A direct message from the couple will cost you $30 and get you a text conversation with Brandan and Mary.

However, if you want a personalized phone or video call from the pair, that will cost $50.

The TLC stars explained on their website that for the pricier option, they will “make a personalized phone call or video call to you or anyone you wish me to talk with.”

“This product is a great fit if you wish to send someone a happy birthday phone/video call from me. Have a real-time conversation with me,” they noted.

Meanwhile, people are paying for their services. In August, we counted at least 20 personalized videos and those do not include the personalized text conversations that they were paid to do.

Brandan and Mary are asking fans for monetary support

If you don’t want to pay for a personalized message from the pair, you can also send them some cash as a show of support.

On the website, there’s the option to send Brandan and Mary either $20, $25, or $100, and there’s also a custom option where you can give any amount you choose.

However, if you prefer to make a purchase, the couple also has a variety of custom sportswear for sale as another source of income.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.