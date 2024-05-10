Here’s everything we know about RHOP Season 9 as filming gets underway

The Real Housewives of Potomac is heading into its ninth season and fans will be happy to know that filming is underway.

OG Gizelle Bryant was spotted filming a scene with Ashley Darby as they escaped the recent cast shakeup.

Viewers have been calling for the firing of several cast members amid a dismal Season 8 that featured a major division in the group.

Gizelle and her bestie Robyn Dixon’s ongoing feud with Candiace Dillard made things awkward during filming as the green-eyed bandits refused to communicate with the Drive Back singer.

The duo didn’t want anything to do with Wendy Osefo, making things awkward and dry during the group events.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As for Ashley Darby, she was once again stirring up trouble within the group – then hiding her hand and allowing others to take the blame.

After a disappointing season, the reunion didn’t offer any resolutions among the cast, and there’s been a major shakeup since then.

Here’s what we know about the Season 9 cast

Candiace Dillard announced her departure from the show before the reunion aired and since then there’s been more exits.

OG Robyn Dixon confirmed she was fired after eight seasons as a full-time cast member, and newbie Nneka has reportedly been let go as well. So who are the Season 9 cast members?

The Grande Dame of Potomac is returning for Season 9. So are Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

Reports claim that Keiarna Stewart will also return. She made her debut as a friend of Wendy and Candiace last season.

There are two other newbies in the mix, according to TV deets, and one is Jassi Rideaux, who joins the show as a friend of Mia.

Jassi is a successful entrepreneur in the hair industry and a real estate broker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Deets (@tvdeets) The second Potomac Housewife joining Season 9 is Stacy Rush, a happily married DC socialite with a 7-year-old daughter named Arabella.



Stacey worked at QVC. She was also a reporter and host on FOX 5’s Morning News and Good Day DC and an anchor and reporter on ABC 7’s Good Morning Washington.

Giselle Bryant and Ashley Darby were spotted filming scenes for Season 9

Now that the cast is complete, RHOP has officially commenced filming and we spotted two cast members with Bravo cameras in tow.

A video posted online featured Gizelle clad in a pink outfit, filming a scene with Ashley.

The clip showed the two women chatting outside on a windy day in Potomac as cameras captured their conversation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.