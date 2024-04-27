RHOP Season 9 cast revealed: Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and a last-minute return

After one of its most polarizing seasons yet, The Real Housewives of Potomac is embracing change as filming for Season 9 gets underway.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard are departing, leaving fans with questions about who will be returning.

According to TV Deets, the cast has been finalized, and filming is set to start this month.

The outlet states that Nneka Ihim failed to secure a contract and will become one-and-done.

As a new cast member, Ihim was caught up in many arguments throughout her short stint on the Bravo reality series.

However, it doesn’t sound like producers are interested in bringing her back, perhaps because the show will attempt to bring in new women without connections to the other cast members.

Who will return for RHOP Season 9?

The RHOP Season 9 cast is expected to include original stars Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Karen Huger, as well as more recent additions Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo.

In a surprising turn of events, Keiarna Stewart has snagged a last-minute contract after reports initially indicated she would be departing after one season as a friend of the housewives.

Stewart was introduced as a friend of Osefo and earned plenty of fans along the way.

At this point, Stewart is expected to remain a friend of the housewives, but that could change depending on how filming goes.

One friend could become a main cast member

Producers could opt to promote or demote a cast member depending on their performance as filming gets underway. It all comes down to how the storylines and the cast dynamics land.

The current five main cast members aren’t as friendly as they once were, and the fractured dynamic had a halo effect throughout RHOP Season 8, making it a chore for fans to watch.

Producers will likely introduce one or two new full-time housewives to shake up the cast dynamic, depending on who the show attracts.

The first seven seasons of RHOP were top-tier, with the show attracting high viewership on Bravo, but the network has instructed producers to revamp the show following the response to Season 8.

Saving RHOP will be tough

Regaining fans after losing them is difficult, as shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can attest.

Dixon announced that she was not invited back earlier this month, while Dillard revealed she was leaving of her own volition and later announced her pregnancy.

It will be interesting to see if the show can recalibrate and if producers will call on Dixon or Dillard to help stir the pot if things don’t go according to plan.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus. Season 9 is expected to premiere in 2025. Seasons 1-8 are available to stream on Peacock.